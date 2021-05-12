IDEA ALLEY: Squash three ways and an easy entree

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

After spying piles and piles of yellow squash at one of the locally grown markets I frequent, I was hit with an intense craving for squash casserole.

So naturally, I turned to the Democrat-Gazette archives.

This recipe, originally shared by Pat Yielding, has been a favorite since the mid 1990s.

Baked Squash Like Dixie Cafe's

5 pounds medium-size yellow squash

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs, plus more for topping

2 tablespoons chopped onion

½ cup (1 stick) butter OR margarine, softened

¼ cup sugar

Salt as needed

Dash pepper

Nonstick vegetable spray

Trim squash and cut into large pieces. Drop squash into a large saucepan with enough boiling water to cover. Return to boil, reduce heat and cook until tender. Drain in a colander, then mash.

In a large mixing bowl, combine squash with remaining ingredients. Turn into a 3-quart casserole that has been lightly greased or coated with nonstick vegetable spray. Cover with a light layer of breadcrumbs.

Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned.

Makes 10 servings.

■ ■ ■

This slightly more modern take is one of my creations.

Squash Gratin

2 pounds yellow squash, about 3 medium

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces garlic-flavored croutons, crushed

3 tablespoons butter, melted

½ yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 red chile, seeded and sliced

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces sharp cheddar or smoked cheddar, grated

Cut the squash into ¼-inch thick slices.

In a large colander set over a bowl, toss the sliced squash with the salt. Set aside for 15 to 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Place the croutons in a small bowl.

In a small skillet, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Continue cooking, being careful not to let it burn, until butter is golden brown and smells nutty. Pour the butter over the croutons and stir to combine; set aside.

In the same skillet used to melt the butter, saute the onions and chile pepper until tender.

Transfer the squash to a large mixing bowl. Add the sauteed onions and pepper. Season with black pepper. Toss to combine, and add half of the cheese and half of the butter-coated croutons.

Transfer mixture to a large gratin dish or cast-iron skillet. Top with the remaining cheese and buttered croutons. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until the squash is tender and the top is crisp.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

■ ■ ■

And finally, there's this one from Little Rock Cook.

Creamy Yellow Squash

2 ½ pounds yellow squash, cut up

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup butter, melted

2 green onions, minced (including tops)

Salt and ground black pepper

Buttered fresh breadcrumbs

Cook squash in small amount of water until tender; drain. Mash slightly, then drain again. Combine with sour cream, butter, onion, and salt and pepper. Place in greased casserole. Top generously with bread crumbs. Refrigerate. When ready to cook, bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until bubbly.

■ ■ ■

And if you'd like an entree to serve with the squash, here's an easy one from Little Rock Cook.

Hamburger Strogonoff

1 pound lean ground chuck

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (4-ounce) can mushrooms

1 can mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream

2 cups cooked flat noodles, hot

In a large skillet, cook ground meat and onion until tender; drain well. Stir in flour and seasonings and cook 5 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and soup; reduce heat and simmer about 10 minutes. Stir in sour cream and then add the cooked hot noodles. (At this point mixture can be put in a covered casserole and kept in a warm oven until ready to serve.)

Makes 4 servings.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com