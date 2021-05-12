State sees 224 new covid cases, 7 deaths

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 224 - the second daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

For the third straight day, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 as of 2 p.m. remained at 169.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 5,777.

Wednesday's increase in cases was smaller by nine than the one a day earlier and by 74 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period fell by almost 11, to 183.

That was still up from this year's low of 151 per day during the week ending April 2 but down from an average of 210 a day the week ending May 5.

After rising the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Wednesday by two, to 44.

Meanwhile, Health Department figures indicated the pace of vaccinations in the state was continuing to slow.

The average number of doses administered a day, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, over a rolling seven-day period dropped below 10,000 as of Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 24.