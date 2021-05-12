FOOTBALL

UA DT Fulwider enters transfer portal

University of Arkansas defensive tackle Nick Fulwider has entered the transfer portal, a UA source confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-7, 290-pound junior from Tyrone, Ga., had not been able to crack the two-deep for the Razorbacks. Fulwider had played just five snaps in one game, the 2018 season opener against Eastern Illinois, and did not record any statistics.

The Razorbacks have had five defensive linemen transfer or announce their intention to transfer since the season ended, with Fulwider joining defensive ends Julius Coates and Blayne Toll, and tackles David Porter and Enoch Jackson Jr.

Arkansas has transfer defensive tackles Markell Utsey (Missouri) and John Ridgeway (Illinois State), and transfer defensive end Tre Williams coming to campus for the 2021 season.

Jackson announced Tuesday via social media he was committing to North Texas.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UAPB-UCA canceled

Tuesday's nonconference game between the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and University of Central Arkansas at Bear Stadium in Conway was canceled in the top of the fifth inning because of rain and lightning.

UCA was leading 6-4 and needed just one more half inning for the game to be official. Bears senior shortstop Christian Brasher had a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning – his third career home run -- to give UCA a 6-1 lead. The Golden Lions scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 6-4 before lightning forced a 45-minute delay.

The game was canceled at 3:10 p.m. after more rain and lightning reached the Conway area.

UCA returns to action Friday at Houston Baptist, while UAPB is off this weekend.

ASU sweeps SBC weekly honors

Arkansas State University's Ben Klutts and Will Nash were honored by the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday as the league's player and pitcher of the week, respectively.

Klutts, a junior infielder, earned player of the week honors after batting .500 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI in three games against Georgia Southern. He also scored three runs.

Nash, a junior pitcher, threw six shutout innings in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Georgia Southern. He was part of a Red Wolves' rotation that allowed 4 runs, 2 earned, in the weekend series.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech 9th after first round

The Arkansas Tech women's golf team is in ninth place with a 29-over 317 after the first round Tuesday of the NCAA Division II Championships in Dearborn, Mich.

Josie Roberson led the Golden Suns with a 3-over 75, good for ninth overall.

Jacqueline Klemm is tied for 15th place with a 4-over 76. Katie Whitfield finished with a 9-over 84 and is tied for 45th place. Allie Weiner (13-over 85) is tied for 66th, while Bhenyapa Buranasiri (15-over 87) is in a tie for 68th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services