Super Quiz: Starts with "Cat"

Cows and bulls kept by farmers for their milk or meat.
To provide food and drinks at an event.
An event that causes a lot of damage and suffering.
A book containing a list of articles for sale.
A Christian faith.
Something that causes something to happen or change.
A specifically defined division in a system of classification.
A purifying or figurative cleansing of the emotions.
A text summarizing the basic principles of a Christian denomination.
ANSWERS:
Cattle
Cater
Catastrophe
Catalog
Catholic
Catalyst
Category
Catharsis
Catechism