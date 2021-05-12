Sections
Super Quiz: Starts with "Cat"

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. Cows and bulls kept by farmers for their milk or meat.

  2. To provide food and drinks at an event.

  3. An event that causes a lot of damage and suffering.

  4. A book containing a list of articles for sale.

  5. A Christian faith.

  6. Something that causes something to happen or change.

  7. A specifically defined division in a system of classification.

  8. A purifying or figurative cleansing of the emotions.

  9. A text summarizing the basic principles of a Christian denomination.

ANSWERS:

  1. Cattle

  2. Cater

  3. Catastrophe

  4. Catalog

  5. Catholic

  6. Catalyst

  7. Category

  8. Catharsis

  9. Catechism

