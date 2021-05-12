UA president names chancellor pick for Hope-Texarkana campus

Christine Holt, who has spent most of her career in higher education administration at two-year colleges, has been recommended as the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana.

If approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees, Holt would begin her new job on Sept. 1. Trustees are scheduled to meet May 26-27.

“I always speak of the significance of not only finding quality candidates, but also finding the right person at the right time to lead our campuses," University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said in a statement.

Bobbitt selected Holt after a national search and announced his recommendation Wednesday.

Holt is chief of staff for the University of Missouri System. She has also worked for the University of Missouri campus at Columbia, Northern Virginia Community College, and several two-year higher education institutions in North Carolina, including Catawba Valley Community College, Montgomery Community College, Randolph Community College and Central Carolina Community College.

She has a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Missouri at St. Louis and a Juris Doctorate from Cleveland State University. She earned a Master of Arts in Adult Education from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Capital University.

Holt would replace Chris Thomason, who left the position in the summer of 2020 to join the University of Arkansas System administration in Little Rock as vice president for planning and development. Laura Clark, vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana, has been working as interim chancellor since July, according to the University of Arkansas System.