15 recipes for Arkansas strawberries, from shortcake, to salad, to tiramisu

Arkansas strawberries are delectable to berry lovers all on their own, but if the fridge is overflowing with this season’s pickings, here are 15 recipes to try, pulled from our archives and created by food editor Kelly Brant.

Visit arkansasonline.com/cooking to see more recipes.

Strawberry Graham Cracker Icebox Cake

2 pounds fresh strawberries

3 ½ cups chilled heavy whipping cream, divided use

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

24 to 28 whole (rectangle) graham crackers

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Several sprigs fresh mint, optional garnish

Sort through the berries, setting aside a handful of the prettiest ones. Hull and slice the remaining berries. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat 3 ¼ cups of the heavy cream to medium peaks. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and continue beating to stiff peaks.

Spread a small dollop of whipped cream on the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish or a similarly sized platter. Arrange 6 whole graham crackers over the whipped cream. Lightly cover the top of the graham crackers with more whipped cream, and then a single layer of strawberries. Repeat 3 times, until you have 4 layers of graham crackers. Spread the last of the whipped cream over the top and swirl it lightly with a spoon. Add a few more strawberries.

In a small saucepan, heat the remaining ¼ cup cream until bubbles form around the edges, then pour over the chopped chocolate. Let it stand for a few minutes, then whisk until the mixture is thick and glossy. Drizzle this over the layered dessert with a spoon, or transfer to a squeeze bottle and use that to drizzle.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until the crackers have softened completely. Garnish with reserved berries and mint sprigs.

Recipe adapted from thekitchn.com

Strawberry Tabbouleh

Strawberries give this tabbouleh an unexpected sweetness. (Food styling/Kelly Brant, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Melissa Sue Gerrits)

¾ cup bulgur wheat OR quinoa

1 clove garlic, minced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 pint fresh strawberries, diced

2 to 3 small seedless cucumbers, diced

1/3 cup finely chopped mint leaves

½ cup finely chopped parsley

Zest and juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ to ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

½ cup crumbled feta cheese, optional

Prepare bulgur or quinoa according to package directions. Add the garlic to the cooked bulgur (or quinoa) and fluff with a fork. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, combine the green onions, strawberries, cucumbers, mint, parsley and lemon zest. Toss gently to combine.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over bulgur and stir to combine. Add bulgur to strawberry mixture and mix gently, but thoroughly. Sprinkle with cheese if using. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Makes about 5 servings. Recipe adapted from The Sprouted Kitchen Bowl and Spoon: Simple and Inspired Whole Foods Recipes to Savor and Share by Sara Forte

Strawberry Caipirinha

12 fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 tablespoon PLUS 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 lime, quartered

½ cup white rum OR cachaca

Ice

Place the berries in a cocktail shaker and mash with them the sugar and 2 of the lime quarters using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon. Add the rum and enough ice to fill the shaker; cover and shake well.

Fill two cocktail glasses half-full with ice. Remove the lime quarters from the cocktail shaker and discard. Pour mixture over ice in glasses. Garnish each glass with one of the remaining lime quarters.Makes 2 cocktails.

Recipe adapted from The Family Calendar Cookbook: From Birthdays to Bake Sales, Good Food to Carry You Through the Year by Kelsey Banfield

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcakes

2 cups all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter OR margarine, melted

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

6 cups sliced strawberries (see note)

Whipped cream: 1 cup cold whipping cream 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together baking mix, sugar and cocoa, breaking up lumps to blend. Add milk and butter, stirring just until combined. Add chocolate chips, mixing to distribute evenly.

Divide dough into 8 equal portions. Place on ungreased cookie sheet, spacing 2 inches apart. Flatten each portion to about 3 /4-inch thickness. Bake 12 to 15 minutes until springy to the touch. Remove from baking sheet to wire rack. Cool slightly.

While shortcakes are baking, prepare whipped cream. Combine whipping cream, sugar and vanilla extract in medium bowl; beat until soft peaks form. (Makes about 2 cups.) Place each shortcake on an individual plate. Spoon strawberries over shortcakes; top with whipped cream. Spoon additional berries over whipped cream. Makes 8 servings.

Note: Sliced strawberries may be sweetened, if desired, by mixing in 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar to berries while shortcakes are baking. Recipe from Hershey’s.

Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

2 cups diced fresh strawberries

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon sugar, divided use

¼ teaspoon lemon zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces, chilled

2/3 cup heavy cream

Coarse sugar, for topping the cookies

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, stir together the strawberries, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the sugar then set aside. In a large bowl, combine the lemon zest and remaining 7 tablespoons of sugar. Rub the zest into the sugar with your fingertips until moist and fragrant. Add the flour, baking powder and salt to the zest/ sugar mixture and whisk to combine. Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour mixture until you have coarse crumbs. Add the cream to the bowl and stir until the dough starts to come together. Finally, gently stir in the strawberry mixture.

Use a small cookie scoop (about 1 ½ tablespoons) to portion the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies about 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with the coarse sugar. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown. Transfer the pans to wire racks and let the cookies cool. The cookies are best the day they’re made, but can be kept in an airtight container for one day. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.

Recipe adapted from traceysculinaryadventures.com

Strawberry Almond Shortcake (Gluten Free)

Strawberry Almond Shortcake (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe Food styling/Kelly Brant)

Cake:

4 eggs, separated

½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons sugar, divided use

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Topping:

2 pounds strawberries, hulled and sliced or quartered

2 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon aromatic liqueur such as Licor 43 or St. Germain

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons creme fraiche OR sour cream (see note)

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly brush the bottom and sides of an 8- or 9-inch cake pan (we used a fluted Charlotte mold) with melted butter or coconut oil. Line bottom with parchment paper cut to fit. Brush paper with oil. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the sugar into the pan and tilt pan to evenly coat. Tap out excess.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the egg yolks, ¼ cup of the sugar and the vanilla extract until smooth. Using an electric mixer, whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Slowly beat in the remaining ¼ cup sugar. Set aside. In a third bowl, whisk together the almond flour, baking powder and salt. Add almond mixture to the egg yolks. Stir well to form a thick dough.

Using a rubber spatula, gently stir in ½ cup of the egg whites; fold in the remaining egg whites ½ cup at a time, incorporating them fully between each addition. When mixed properly, you will have a smooth, fluffy batter. Spoon the cake batter into the prepared pan. Spreading it into an even layer. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Let cake cool in pan for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the sides. Turn cake out onto a serving platter. Remove parchment. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, prepare the strawberries: In a large bowl, combine the sliced or quartered berries, 2 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar and liqueur. Let stand 45 minutes to 1 hour, tossing or stirring occasionally. Whip the heavy cream and creme fraiche until foamy. Add the sugar and continue whipping to soft peaks.

To assemble: Spoon strawberries and any accumulated juice over cake, then top with whipped cream. Serve immediately. Makes about 8 servings.

Note: Creme fraiche is similar to sour cream. It is available in the dairy case or cheese department of some supermarkets. To make your own, combine ½ cup heavy cream with 1 tablespoon buttermilk, cover and let stand at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. Refrigerate and use within a week.

Cake recipe adapted from King Arthur Flour

Strawberry Tiramisu

Strawberry Tiramisu (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe, Food styling/Kelly Brant)

1 ½ cups PLUS 2 tablespoons heavy cream, divided use

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

7 ounces marshmallow creme

½ pound fresh strawberries, hulled and capped

Zest of 1 lemon

2 (3-ounce) packages ladyfingers

½ cup orange juice OR orange liqueur OR a combination

Whip 1 ½ cups of the cream in a large bowl until bubbly, then gradually beat in the confectioners’ sugar until stiff peaks form; set aside.

Beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons heavy cream and the marshmallow creme and beat until well combined; set aside. Puree half of the strawberries. Dice the remaining strawberries; set diced berries aside.

Add the strawberry puree and lemon zest to the cream cheese mixture and beat until well combined. Fold the sweetened whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture.

To assemble: Briefly dip the rounded side of half of the ladyfingers into orange juice or orange liqueur. Line the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish with dipped ladyfingers. Spread the ladyfingers with half of the cream cheese mixture. Repeat layers, dipping the remaining ladyfingers in orange juice and topping with the remaining cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with diced strawberries. Cover and refrigerate until set.

Makes 9 to 12 servings. Recipe adapted from No-Bake Treats: Incredible Unbaked Cheesecakes, Icebox Cakes, Pies and More by Julianne Bayer

Chocolate-Strawberry Tart

For the vanilla cream:

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

¼ cup neufchatel cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup creme fraiche OR sour cream

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract or paste, divided use

Salt

For the shortbread crust:

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

Pinch ground red pepper (cayenne), optional

1 pound fresh strawberries, rinsed, capped and sliced

In a mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, neufchatel cheese and creme fraiche and beat with an electric mixer fitted with the whip attachment on medium-low speed until well blended and smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar, 1 teaspoon of the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Beat on medium-high speed until thick enough to hold firm peaks when the beater is lifted, about 2 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to use. (The cream can be made one day ahead.)

For the shortbread: Beat butter, sugar, remaining vanilla and a pinch of salt with an electric mixer on low speed until combined well. Sift together the flour, cornstarch, cocoa and cayenne (if using). Add to butter mixture and mix on low until well combined. Mixture will be very crumbly.

Press dough into the bottom of a 10-inch tart pan (or other round pan with a removable bottom). Chill 30 minutes. Heat oven to 375 degrees while dough chills. Prick dough all over with fork and bake 15 minutes. Cool completely.

Spread the vanilla-cream cheese mixture over cooled crust, leaving ½ -inch border. Top with sliced berries. Cut into 8 wedges. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.

Strawberry Bread

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups mashed strawberries, drained and juice reserved

1 1/4 cup cooking oil

4 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup reserved strawberry juice

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, sugar, cinnamon and salt. Make a well in center of mixture. Gently stir in strawberries, oil and eggs. Pour into 2 greased, 9-by-5-inch loaf pans. Bake 50 to 60 minutes. Cool on wire rack. For a topping, blend reserved strawberry juice with cream cheese. Drizzle over cooled loaves.

Recipe from A Taste of Strawberries by Nancy C. Berzinec.

Apricot-Strawberry Salad

6 to 8 pitted and sliced fresh apricots

1 1/2 cups stemmed and halved fresh strawberries

3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup apricot nectar

1/4 cup flaked coconut, lightly toasted

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint

In large bowl combine all ingredients; toss and chill. Makes 5 servings.

Recipe adapted from California Strawberry Commission.

Chicken Breasts With Strawberry-Blueberry Chutney

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped red onion

2 cups quartered strawberries

1/2 cup dried blueberries

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon butter

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and saute until softened, about 4 minutes. Add strawberries, dried blueberries, brown sugar, vinegar and ginger. Bring to a boil, then cook over mediumhigh heat, stirring often, until the berries are softened and breaking down, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

In a shallow dish, combine the flour, salt and pepper. Dredge both sides of each breast with seasoned flour. In a large nonstick ovensafe skillet with the burner on medium, heat the olive oil and butter. Add chicken and cook for about 10 minutes per side.

Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 5 minutes, or until an instant thermometer inserted at the thickest part reads 165 degrees. Serve the chicken topped with strawberry-blueberry chutney.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe adapted from The Associated Press

Strawberry Nutella Pavlova (Gluten Free)

Strawberry Nutella Pavlova (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tommy Metthe)

4 egg whites, at room temperature

Pinch salt

1 ¼ cups superfine sugar (see note)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use

2 tablespoons Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread, warmed to a drizzling consistency, divided use

1 ½ pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered lengthwise

Granulated sugar, to taste

2 cups heavy cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an 8- or 9-inch dinner plate or cake pan as a guide, trace a circle in the center of the parchment paper. Turn the parchment paper over so the ink/pencil side is facing down. Alternately, trace 6 to 8 (4-inch) circles.

In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites and salt with an electric mixer on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high until satiny peaks form. Then, gradually add the sugar, beating until meringue is stiff and glossy. Sprinkle in cornstarch, vinegar and ¾ teaspoon of the vanilla extract and, using a rubber spatula, gently fold to incorporate.

Mound meringue onto parchment paper, using the circle as a guide, spreading mixture into a disc with slightly higher sides. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the warm Nutella over the meringue. Place meringue in oven, immediately reduce heat to 300 degrees and bake 70 minutes. Turn oven off, but keep door closed and let meringue cool completely, opening the oven door ajar after 45 minutes or so. Meringue can be made up to 2 days ahead and stored in an airtight container, if the weather isn’t too humid.

Combine strawberries with the remaining vanilla extract and granulated sugar to taste. Toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for about 1 hour. Just before serving, whip cream to to billowy peaks.

Remove parchment paper from the meringue and place the round on a platter or cake stand. Spread meringue with whipped cream. Spoon berries on top of whipped cream. Drizzle with the remaining warmed Nutella. Serve immediately. Leftovers should be refrigerated in an airtight container and consumed within 24 hours for best results. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Note: Superfine sugar is also called caster sugar. If you can’t find it, make your own by whirling granulated sugar in a blender or food processor.

Strawberry-Mandarin Orange Tossed Salad

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon minced onion 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon OR lime

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

Ground black pepper to taste

For the salad:

6 cups baby spinach

2 cups baby arugula

2 cups strawberries, sliced

1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained

1/4 to 1/2 red onion, sliced

1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted

(see note)

4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients and toss to mix. If desired, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, drizzle dressing over salad and toss to coat. Makes about 6 servings.

Note: Place almonds in a dry skillet over low heat and cook, shaking pan or stirring frequently, until just fragrant and just beginning to turn golden brown.

Recipe adapted from At Our Table: Favorite Recipes to Share With the People You Love, recipes by Roxie Kelley and illustrations by Shelly Reeves Smith

Strawberry-Coconut Cake

Cake:

3 1/4 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup milk

2/3 cup coconut milk

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

6 egg whites

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1/2 cup coconut flakes

Filling:

1 1/4 cups finely chopped fresh strawberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon PLUS 3/4 teaspoon cornstarch

Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon milk, or enough to thin frosting to desired consistency 2 cups

Toasted coconut flakes (see note)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 (9-inch) round cake pans. Set aside. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate small bowl, combine the milk and coconut milk. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or in a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium-high speed until creamy. With the mixer running, gradually add the sugar, beating on high speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add egg whites, one at a time, beating until completely incorporated between each addition. Beat in the vanilla, berries and coconut.

Alternately beat in the flour and milk mixtures, beating in 1/3 of each at a time, until all of the ingredients are incorporated and a batter is formed. Divide the batter between the prepared pans. Bake until the cakes are puffed and golden, spring back lightly when touched, and a pick inserted comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool the cakes, still in the pans, 15 to 20 minutes on wire racks, then invert the cakes onto the racks to cool completely.

For the filling: In a medium, heavy saucepan, bring the strawberries, sugar and cornstarch to a boil. Stir the mixture constantly for 2 to 3 minutes to thicken, then remove to a bowl to cool completely. This makes about 1 cup filling.

For the frosting: In the bowl of a stand mixer, or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together the cream cheese and butter. With the mixer running, slowly add the sugar, scraping the bowl as needed. Add a little milk, as needed, until the frosting is nice and creamy, but not too thin. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

To assemble: Place one cake flat side up on a cake stand or platter. Pipe or spoon a thin layer of frosting around the outer edge of the top of the cake; this will keep the filling from spilling out as the cake is assembled.

Spread the filling over the top of the cake in an even, not too thick layer (you might not use all of the filling; we had about one-third cup remaining). Gently place the second layer of the cake on top of the first. Frost the top and sides of the cake with a very thin layer of frosting to form a crumb coat, then refrigerate or freeze the cake just until the frosting firms up, about 1 hour.

Frost the cake with the remaining frosting, making sure the frosting is smooth and even. Coat the cake with the toasted coconut.

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Note: To toast the coconut, spread the flakes in a thin, even layer on a rimmed baking sheet and toast at 350 degrees until lightly golden, about 13 to 15 minutes, tossing every few minutes for even toasting.

Recipe adapted from The Los Angeles Times

Strawberry Funnel Cake

About 3 cups vegetable oil

2 cups sliced strawberries

1/4 cup PLUS 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided use

1 cup heavy cream

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a heavy pot, heat oil to 375 degrees over medium heat. While the oil is heating, prepare the strawberries, whipped cream and batter. Place strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of the sugar; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whip the cream with about 2 teaspoons of the sugar to soft peaks; set aside. In another medium bowl, combine the flour, the remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar, baking powder and salt and mix well; set aside. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, milk and vanilla extract until frothy. Gradually add the flour mixture to the egg mixture, mixing until thoroughly combined.

When the oil is ready, holding your finger over the narrow opening of a funnel, fill with3/4 cup of the batter. Place the funnel over the oil, about 8 inches away, and carefully remove your finger. Dispense batter, starting in the center, in a circular motion, creating a 6-to 8-inch round. Fry until golden on both sides, about 30 seconds. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining batter.

Top each funnel cake with some berries and whipped cream. Serve immediately.

Make about 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from A World of Cake by Krystina Castella