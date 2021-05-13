2 inmates charged after LR jail fight

Two Pulaski County jail inmates have been charged after punches were thrown in a Tuesday evening fight, according to arrest reports.

Damien Turner, 31, of Cincinnati and Jeremiah McDaniel, 41, of Little Rock got into a physical altercation at the lockup around 11:20 p.m., the reports state.

McDaniel was originally arrested on a charge of violating a no contact order on March 10, and Little Rock police arrested Turner on a warrant March 12.

Turner is now charged with assault, and McDaniel is charged with battery.

NLR man facing burglary charge

Little Rock police arrested a North Little Rock man after he was found on private property early Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

At 1 a.m., officers approached Joseph McDowell, 33, at 6706 S. University Ave., the report said. Surveillance video showed McDowell breaking into a fence, entering a commercial office building and stealing an undisclosed item, according to the report.

McDowell was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony breaking or entering, felony commercial burglary and misdemeanor theft of property.