2021 NFL Schedule

All times Central

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

New York at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)

Seattle at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)

Arizona at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Washington, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at New England, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Denver at NY Giants, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 16

NY Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 19

New Orleans at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Cincinnati at Chicago, noon (Fox)

Houston at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)

Denver at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, noon (Fox)

New England at New York, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Washington at Buffalo, noon (Fox)

Chicago at Cleveland, noon (Fox)

Baltimore at Detroit, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Jacksonville, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at New England, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

New York at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Houston at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Chicago, noon (Fox)

Carolina at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Indianapolis at Miami, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at New York, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

Arizona at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 7

LA Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Oct. 10

New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Philadelphia at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Green Bay at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)

New England at Houston, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Denver at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)

Miami at Tampa Bay, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Washington, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

NY Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bayat Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Green Bay at Chicago, noon (Fox)

Cincinnati at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Houston at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Kansas City at Washington, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Washington at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Miami, noon (Fox)

New York at New England, noon (CBS)

Carolina at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Detroit at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Miami at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (Fox)

LA Rams at Houston, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at New York, noon (CBS)

New England at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bayat New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 1

NY Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 4

New York at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Minnesota at Baltimore, noon (Fox)

New England at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Denver at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Buffalo at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Houston at Miami, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Las Vegas at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Tennessee at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at New York, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Washington, noon (Fox)

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 15

LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Washington at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Baltimore at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Cleveland, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, noon (Fox)

Green Bay at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Miami at New York, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Houston at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 22

NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving) 11:30 a.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

New York at Houston, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Indianapolis, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at New England, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Dec. 5

Tampa Bayat Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Arizona at Chicago, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)

Minnesota at Detroit, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Houston, noon (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Miami, noon (Fox)

Philadelphia at New York, noon (CBS)

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Seattle at Houston, noon (Fox)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at New York, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, noon (Fox)

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

NY Giants at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 13

LA Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD, 3:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD

Carolina at Buffalo

Las Vegas at Cleveland

New England at Indianapolis

New York at Miami

Washington at Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay at Baltimore, noon (Fox)

Arizona at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Houston at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Dallas at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 3:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon * *)

Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Tampa Bayat Carolina, noon (Fox)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Houston, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Buffalo at New England, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at New York, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Chicago at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, noon (Fox)

NY Giants at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at New England, noon (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Tampa Bayat New York, noon (Fox)

Miami at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, noon (Fox)

Denver at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Detroit at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

New York at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Houston, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

New England at Miami, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Washington at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Dallas at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)

Seattle at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

* *NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 3:30 pm and 7:15 pm Central or Sunday at noon, 3:25 pm, or 7:20 pm