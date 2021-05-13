The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 12, 2021

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-34. Emily Simmons v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-350. Paramount Oil, LLC v. Knox Nelson Oil Company, Inc.; and Retif Oil & Fuel, Inc., from Dallas County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-165. David Viele; Beth Viele, Individually and as Trustee for the Helen E. Viele Irrevocable Trust; and Beth's Bail Bonds, Inc. v. Corey Williams, in His Capacity as a Vice President of Centennial Bank; Ashley Moran, in Her Capacity as a Clerk for Centennial Bank; and Centennial Bank, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-12. Heather Shelton v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-324. St. Bernard's Community Hospital Corporation d/b/a CrossRidge Community Hospital v. Terry Cheney, in His Capacity as Special Administrator of the Estate of Sandra Cheney, Deceased; Charles King Bibby, M.D.; Wynne Medical Clinic, P.A.; James Donald Cathey, M.D.; Zachary Lloyd Stevenson, M.D.; and Elizabeth A. Ramsey, R.N., from Cross County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., concurs. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-20-523. Jerry Jeffers v. Monica Wibbing, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-460. David Dewayne Price v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-20-531. R.G. v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to strike denied. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-658. Kwasi McKinney v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-695. Elizabeth Garner v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.