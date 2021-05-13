Arkansas to fully reopen baseball stadium to fans

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will allow full capacity at its final baseball series of the regular season next week against Florida.

The three-game series between the No. 1 Razorbacks and No. 7 Gators is scheduled to begin next Thursday. Remaining tickets for the series will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

It will be the first time any of Arkansas' home stadiums will be fully reopened since the covid-19 outbreak shut down college athletics for nearly six months beginning in March 2020.

Arkansas officials have gradually reopened the stadium in recent months, increasing capacity from 4,218 at the beginning of the season to 7,645 for the first four games in May.

The stadium’s listed capacity is 11,531.

Multiple SEC stadiums — including Tennessee, where the Razorbacks are scheduled to play this weekend — have reopened to full capacity in recent weeks. Arkansas also played games this season at Ole Miss and LSU when full capacity was allowed.

The Razorbacks planned to keep capacity at below 100% until fall sports, including football, began later this year.

Full capacity for baseball will be limited to only the Florida series. The NCAA has announced it will limit capacity to 50% for on-campus regionals and super regionals. On Friday, the NCAA is expected to announce Baum-Walker Stadium as one of 20 sites announced under consideration to host a regional.

Arkansas’ baseball series against Florida might help determine the SEC champion. The Razorbacks enter their series against Tennessee tied with the Volunteers for first place in the SEC with a 17-7 conference record.

Florida is fifth in the conference, but only two games behind the leaders. Vanderbilt is one-half game behind first place and Mississippi State is one game out of first.

All SEC teams have six conference games remaining.