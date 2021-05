Almyra, 1908: Sent to Indiana, the message read "Dear Grandma, What did Santa bring you?" "This is a picture of the drug store we bought here in Almyra, Benton's brother runs it, Benton still stays in bank. Think this is going to be a good biz." The Economy Drug Store shared a block with C.C. Epps Realty Co. in what would have been a booming rice region.

