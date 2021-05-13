Benefits With Friends: Cancer Challenge sets competitions, socials

The three-day, multi-event Cancer Challenge fundraiser will lead off with a golf tournament June 10 at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas cancer charities also will include junior and adult tennis, pickleball, golf and trap shooting tournaments and social events.

Scheduled competitions include:

• Golf -- 7:30 a.m. June 10 and 11, Kingswood and Country Club golf courses in Bella Vista;

• Tennis -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12 at Kingsdale Tennis Complex in Bella Vista;

• Pickleball (men's doubles and women's doubles) -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 at the Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville:

• Pickleball (mixed doubles) -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 at the Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville;

• Trap Shoot -- 8 a.m.-noon and noon-4 p.m. June 11 at Highlands Gun Range in Gravette; and

• 10K/5K/1M Run Walk -- 7 a.m. at Cooper Elementary School in Bella Vista.

An adult tennis and pickleball outdoor happy hour is set for 6-8 p.m. June 10 at Kingsdale Tennis Complex in Bella Vista.

The Cancer Challenge Gala will begin at 6 p.m. June 26 at Heroncrest in Springdale. The benefit will include games, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and an after-party.

Organizers say proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, and the group has granted some $13.2 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993. Grant recipients have included Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Community Clinic, Hope Cancer Resources, Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas, Oncology Supportive Services and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home. Organizers say the group has served more than 475,000 Northwest Arkansans since the challenge was established.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

