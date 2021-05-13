Cabrera passes Vizquel as Venezuelan hit king

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major-league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Cabrera's two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.

"I feel a sense of relief, because people have been waiting for me to break this record for a long time," Cabrera said. "This has been a tough season, but this is a good night."

Cabrera was hitting .098 on May 5, but has six hits in his past four games.

"I have been struggling so much, and I wasn't helping the team win," he said. "I know this team is better when I'm better, and now I feel like I'm helping us win games."

Kansas City lost its 10th in a row, the Royals' longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019.

"It's really hard to deal with something like this, especially with the confidence we have in ourselves," starting pitcher Danny Duffy said. "We know we're better than this, but we've lost 10 straight games. There's no escaping that, and the only way to end it is to win."

Casey Mize (2-3) allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings. He hit one batter and struck out four. Three Detroit relievers finished, with Gregory Soto pitching the ninth for his fourth save.

YANKEES 1, RAYS 0 Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and New York beat Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 4, RED SOX 1 James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major-league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered and Oakland held off Boston.

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 1 Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as Houston hit a season-high five home runs in a victory over Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 13, TWINS 8 Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second consecutive day and Chicago beat Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, PIRATES 1 (10) Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 51/3 hitless innings to defeat Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 1 Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisail Garcia added a two-run home run in the eighth inning as Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

PADRES 5-2, ROCKIES 3-3 Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run home run as Colorado salvaged a doubleheader split against virus-hampered San Diego. The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of covid-19 concerns, won the opener.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 2 (10) Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as Philadelphia rallied to defeat Washington.

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Cody Poteet won his major-league debut, Jesus Aguilar homered for a third consecutive game and Miami beat Arizona. The 26-year-old Poteet gave up a run in the first inning and a home run in the fifth. He lasted 5 innings and the right-hander allowed just 4 hits and struck out 6.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 7, ORIOLES 1 Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York's hitters as the Mets beat Baltimore. Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time, giving up eight hits, including Kevin Pillar's two-run triple in a three-run second inning.

INDIANS 2, CUBS 1 (10) Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win over Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 4, BRAVES 1 Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Toronto beat Atlanta. Toronto improved to 5-0 against the Braves this season.

