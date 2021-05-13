Mother, 2 others arrested after missing children found in Lonoke County, authorities say

A mother and two other people were arrested after four children described as missing since last year were found at a Lonoke County home, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities received a tip Monday afternoon that one of the children was seen at a home on Cameron Street in Carlisle, the Lonoke County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The four children, all siblings, were listed as missing last year after an investigation launched, the post states.

Their mother, Lisa Goodman, failed to turn over custody of the children as ordered by the court and fled Arkansas, authorities said.

On Tuesday, investigators made contact with the siblings’ grandmother, Kathy Tustison, who reportedly told authorities she hadn’t seen the children or their mother, according to the post.

While executing a search warrant at the home, authorities discovered Goodman had barricaded herself and three of the children inside a “safe room,” the post states. Authorities said negotiations were attempted, but Goodman refused to open the door.

The sheriff’s office emergency response team was able to safely rescue the children and took Goodman into custody, according to authorities.

Goodman, Kathy Tustison and another person, Zean Tustison, were taken into custody and booked on charges that include four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with custody and obstructing governmental operations, authorities said.