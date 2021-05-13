Don Dyer, Hall of Fame coach for Henderson State, UCA, dies at 87

Hall of Fame basketball coach Don Dyer died Wednesday. He was 87.

Dyer was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1992. He was an inaugural inductee into the Henderson State Hall of Honor in 1997 and the University of Central Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Dyer was the only coach to take two different schools (Henderson State and UCA) to the NAIA National Championship games. He was also the winningest collegiate men's basketball coach on any level in Arkansas. At the time of his retirement in 1993, his career collegiate record was 606-277.

Dyer coached Scottie Pippen at UCA from 1983-87. Pippen would later become a six-time NBA World Champion with the Chicago Bulls, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

Funeral arrangements are pending.