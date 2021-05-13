Dungan's blast sets tone for Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas needed only one swing of the bat Wednesday night to get its first hit -- and a lead it never relinquished.

Leadoff hitter Clay Dungan belted the second pitch he saw over the right-field wall, and that propelled the Naturals to a 9-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in the second of six games between the two Double-A Central teams at Arvest Ballpark.

"I just recognized his fastball out of his hand earlier," Dungan said. "I got into a positive count and was able to put a good swing on the ball. It was nice to catch him up front and get a good time on it.

"I figured off the bat it was gone. I hadn't hit one at this park before, so I wasn't quite sure. But it felt good off the bat."

Dungan's blast, his first of the season, off Michael Grove (0-1) was just the beginning for Northwest Arkansas (5-2), which finished the first inning with three runs. Bobby Witt Jr. followed Dungan's home run with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by MJ Melendez, then Brewer Hicklen's double off the left-field wall scored Nick Pratto for a 3-0 lead.

Witt, the Royals' top draft pick in 2019, enjoyed a three-hit game -- including his first home run of the season with an opposite-field shot that fell into the Naturals bullpen. It sparked a four-run third, and Northwest Arkansas' other runs scored on bases-loaded walks to Angelo Castellano, Rudy Martin and Dungan after two were out.

"Clay got us going right out of the chute," Naturals manager Scott Thorman said. "I give a lot of credit to (hitting coach) Abraham Nunez for preparing these hitters. They had a pretty rigorous workout before the game and pregame preparation, and it showed up in the game.

"It was good for the guys. We had some quality ABs, and hopefully, we can build some momentum off that."

Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (1-0) overcame a shaky second inning to pick up the victory. Tulsa put together four hits, including two-out RBI singles by Carlos Rincon and Steve Berman, and cut the Naturals' lead to 3-2 before Northwest Arkansas pulled away an inning later.

Bowlan then regrouped and retired 13 straight Tulsa batters to cap his six-inning outing, and he also struck out six Drillers. Andres Nunez then pitched two hitless innings before Tulsa picked up a double by Donovan Casey off Peyton Gray to start the ninth.

"He had a little soft contact, and that inning could have gone a little different," Thorman said. "But he's a competitor. He battles, and you're going to get that kind of tenacity every start from Big John Bowlan. At times, I thought he really dominated with his fastball, and he had all his pitches working."

Northwest Arkansas added to its lead in the fifth when Hicklen walked, stole second and scored on Dennicher Carrasco. Dungan then belted a leadoff double in the eighth and scored when Pratto tripled to deep center.

The two teams will continue their series tonight at Arvest Ballpark. Kansas City Royals infielder Aldaberto Mondesi, who played at Northwest Arkansas in 2015-16, will join the Naturals to begin a rehab assignment.