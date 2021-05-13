Honoring Ms. Price

Editor, The Commercial:

What do you give a servant of God who has served in a restaurant for almost 40 years?

First, let me thank you for a beautiful article regarding Lavender's Barn restaurant closing in Pine Bluff, Ark.

I have been through there, I have entertained meals prepared by head cook Flora Price on many occasions! My favorite was her biscuits! I know Ms. Price is grateful for the opportunity to work for the Hardins, however, she deserves more than cake and punch, a pat on the back and a hug wishing her well.

My concern: What does a town do for a lady who has been a MAINSTAY in one restaurant for almost 40 years, seven days a week, beginning at 6 a.m., preparing delicious meals for all? Why not give her a new car, a new house, etc.?

Ms. Price acquired her cooking skills from her precious and priceless mother. She is also a loving mother, a dedicated cook and one who takes pride in what she does. She is honest, dependable, humble and a faithful employee to Lavender's Barn restaurant. Her time served has proven this to be true.

Dorthy McDonley,

Grand Prairie, Texas