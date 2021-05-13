Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday boon is a well-focused supply of fearlessness. It allows you to trade in the change you thought you wanted for a fresh idea just coming into your realm.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your creative endeavors are like a net you cast into the world. They will bring you some of the things you chase, as well as what just happened to be drifting by, caught in the middle of that pursuit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting positive feedback and encouragement is helpful but not as helpful as the criticism that will shine light on where you can improve. Dare to ask for that, and you'll get respect and valuable information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Limits lift with the acceptance of this truth: Our minds, as reliable as they may be, can only witness the smallest slice of any reality. Wisdom is not knowing more but embracing that you don't.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today, you will read the signs better than the Oracle at Delphi herself. Just remember that criticism isn't a sign that you shouldn't be doing a thing, it's actually just an opportunity to get better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Nobody likes to do what they are not good at. When you're not enjoying the work, the culprit is a knowledge gap that needs filling. Take a breath, stay receptive to learning, and it will get better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Since you can't prove it either way, you may as well believe that this destiny unfolding includes the right people at the right time and the opportunities that lead to your ultimate fulfillment and what's best for all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You made your choice, and now you're baffled as to why. You cannot remember your reasons, if you had them. Did outside forces have a hand in this fate? Perhaps, though it is yours to handle now, and handle it you will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone has his or her own private worries. You're braver about this than most. You realize that hiding can be more energy than it's worth. You also know that your story cannot inspire other people if you don't tell it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Taking on too much leads to diminished results in all categories. But how do you tamp down the ambition that swells in you? Maybe you can't, but instead of rushing to tell everyone, air it somewhere safe, like a diary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): One difference between a bouquet of wild roses and a bouquet of weeds is that the wild roses can draw blood. Expensive tastes require sacrifice that may or may not be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contrast helps us see. The negative space is as much a part of the silhouette as the object itself. You'll understand what matters because it will stand out against a backdrop of so much that doesn't.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's hard to say why people come down hard on one another, but usually, it's about something different from the situation at hand. You've a gift for steering clear of drama and staying in your own business.