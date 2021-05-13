• Boris Johnson, Britain's prime minister, said a newly uncovered 2020 court order declaring that Johnson owes an unnamed creditor $755 for an unpaid debt is "totally without merit" and he will move to have the claim dismissed.

• Matt Peek, a Kansas Department of Wildlife research biologist, said after a doorbell camera captured video of a mountain lion trotting along a back alley in the residential Riverside neighborhood of Wichita that it was the first confirmed sighting of a cougar in the city.

• Iconic Facce, an Ashford, Ala., woman, who authorities believe stole money from a bank in Gulfport, Miss., in 2019 to pay for cosmetic surgery on her face, pleaded guilty to robbery and will serve 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Audrey Francisquini, a 28-year-old Florida woman who sought to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school where she handed out pamphlets promoting her Instagram page, was arrested on burglary and other charges as she wandered the hallways while students were in class.

• Marina Abramovic, a 74-year-old Serbian performance artist who heads an arts center in Hudson, N.Y., will receive a $56,700 Princess of Asturias award, given by a Spanish foundation that hands out eight prizes in the arts, social science and sports each year.

• Bryant Willingham, 40, a St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to carjacking a U.S. Postal Service vehicle after climbing through an open window into the passenger seat and ordering the postal worker to drive, was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Ashlee Steinman, 29, the former band director at a high school in Clanton, Ala., accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of distributing obscene matter to a student, authorities said.

• Michael Fontenot, 71, a veteran Baton Rouge defense lawyer accused of attempting to smuggle prescription painkillers into a parish jail for an inmate, was arrested by U.S. marshals on conspiracy and contraband charges, authorities said.

• Judy Oliveri of Westchase, Fla., a Tampa suburb, said about two dozen turkey vultures have overrun her neighborhood, gathering on rooftops, and leaving droppings and feathers after they were dislodged from their former habitat by ongoing development in the area.