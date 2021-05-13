Must be loyal to boss

Know how a gang leader instills loyalty in his followers? In addition to threatening retribution for leaving the fold, he pushes them into committing ever more serious crimes. Each new crime involves another step into greater lawlessness, until there is no way back. They have to remain in lockstep with the boss. These followers rarely see a red line because each step they take hardens them for crossing the next one.

Liz Cheney saw a red line. It was Trump's incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. With only a few exceptions, the rest of the Republican gang followed Trump right across that line. And now, in order to prove their devotion, they must embrace violence against the Constitution, the Big Lie that Trump won the election, and whatever illegal maneuver he may make next. And Cheney must be punished--as an object lesson to anyone who dares to question the boss on the long march into the abyss.

The next steps come straight from the playbook of Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping: overturn a legitimate election, declare Trump President for Life, poison his political opponents, eliminate the free press, set up concentration camps for protesting minorities. If you think this scenario is far-fetched, think again, because Trump's loyal gangbangers have proven that red lines no longer exist for them.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville

Social Security raise

President Biden/Harris, Congress, and all elected officials: Could the same zeal, passion and emotion put into advocating for a raise in the minimum wage be put into a raise for Social Security?

My pop, who worked all his life and paid into this program, is granted the opulent sum of $1,000 a month from Social Security. Meanwhile, there are businesses which want to open but can't due to people being paid a lot more than $1,000 a month not to work, or to collect unemployment, or because they don't want to work for less than the $15 per hour which seems to be the rage right now.

People breathe hot and heavy, froth at the mouth, and preach endlessly about how people cannot live on less than $15 per hour, yet my pop, who worked all his life, gets the outrageous sum of $1,000 per month. Yes, he raised and supported a family, paid his taxes, earned a Purple Heart in Korea, actually worked, and now gets the opulent allowance of $1,000 a month. Something is indeed wrong here.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Only matter of degree

I would hope that all (or at least most) of you are appalled that a gay man was beheaded for being gay in Iran. Most would say those Iranians aren't civilized like the good people of Arkansas.

We treat our LGBTQ citizens differently. We try to deny them health care, opportunity, civil rights, and the right to pursue happiness. In turn, the LGBTQ community has a three times higher rate of addiction and much higher rate of suicide.

We are not as bad as Iran, but only by a matter of degrees.

BILL BARGER

Little Rock

Estranged mothers

I am writing this letter on behalf of all mothers whose children pretend they don't exist. Mother's Day has come and gone, and for us it is a day to be survived.

I am 74 years old, and I never knew a person of my generation who completely cut off ties with her mother. Apparently now it has become much more common. My husband committed suicide at the age of 40, leaving me to raise the kids. And, yes, I made many mistakes, as my mother had done and as my daughters will invariably do also. However, I did try very hard, and they all survived to adulthood. My daughters have not contacted me for five years. I am not allowed to see my grandchildren, as I am deemed not "positive" enough.

If you are one of these forgotten mothers, just accept that there will be severe grief and also a lot of anger. There will also probably be shame because you know that some people will assume that you must have been a terrible mother. On Mother's Day there may be a temptation to sleep the day away. Instead, go for a walk or try an exercise you have never done. Get off your devices and pay some attention to the beauty of nature. Do something nice for yourself. Maybe you will be lucky enough to have a neighbor like I do who brought me a lovely plant and some candy.

Above all, try to remember that you are still a worthwhile person deserving of respect even though your children do not appreciate you at all.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Proposals necessary

I couldn't help but chuckle at the Democrat-Gazette's editorial criticizing President Biden's bold proposals laid out during his address to Congress.

I believe it is time for a once-in-a-lifetime investment in our people and in our country. This includes infrastructure along with family- and worker-friendly policies, all of which were laid out in his speech. Mr. Biden correctly pointed out China being the United States' biggest challenge in the coming decades. And instead of pointless and hollow bravado, a common currency of the previous failed administration, Mr. Biden laid out actual proposals to get us in a position to take on China and continue to lead the world.

Honestly, I believe the U.S. has been on a downhill trajectory ever since the Reagan years. Mr. Biden correctly pointed out during the speech that Reagan's trickle-down economic theory simply hasn't worked. The wealth gap in this country is greater than it's ever been. That has to change for progress.

Given this, it's no wonder those who sit in padded chairs at the Democrat-Gazette's editorial and ownership offices declared that Mr. Biden's proposals "didn't go down smoothly."

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock