Little Rock police release video, officers' names in weekend shooting

The Little Rock Police Department on Thursday released body camera and dashboard camera footage of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning on the 1400 block of Cleveland Street.

Department authorities revealed that the two officers involved were Coleman Dillon and Caitlin Hunter, hired in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Dillon, the officer who fired the weapon, is still under investigation, both criminally and internally, according to Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

In a video released by the Police Department, Humphrey revealed that just before 12:30 p.m. May 6, a woman told a community resource officer that Michael Smith, her child's father, had not been given permission to use her 2014 Toyota Camry.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HQu1vTlDKU]

The video released Thursday shows the officers arriving at the Cleveland Street scene at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. Hunter approaches the driver's side of the vehicle, while Dillon stands on the passenger side.

Smith is shown refusing to roll down his window when Hunter asks him to do so. Smith is also shown repeating to officers that he did not do anything to be stopped.

When asked to exit the vehicle, Smith starts the vehicle as Dillon walks around the side of the car with his weapon drawn.

Dillon avoids the car as it turns left, but he gets his hand and weapon stuck inside the vehicle as it moves across the yard where it was parked toward the street.

Smith is shown reaching for the firearm after it was discharged and struggling with Dillon over the weapon before Dillon freed himself from the vehicle.

Smith drove away down Cleveland Street. Officers pursued him, and Smith's car crashed into a powerline pole in the 6100 block of West 12th Street.

When officers went to the driver's side of Smith's vehicle, they discovered he was wounded. Officers pulled Smith out of the vehicle and applied a tourniquet.

"I commend both officers in the rendering of first aid in an attempt to save Mr. Smith's life," Humphrey said.