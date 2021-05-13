Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Maumelle High School teacher placed on paid leave following allegation

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:44 p.m.
FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

A Maumelle High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation that they behaved inappropriately with a male student, the Pulaski County Special School District said.

The district released a statement last Friday stating they had been made aware of alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and a student, and the teacher was not on campus, the district said.

Little Rock police are investigating the alleged incident, spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT