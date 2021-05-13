Maumelle High School teacher placed on paid leave following allegation

A Maumelle High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation that they behaved inappropriately with a male student, the Pulaski County Special School District said.

The district released a statement last Friday stating they had been made aware of alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and a student, and the teacher was not on campus, the district said.

Little Rock police are investigating the alleged incident, spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.