Missing man ID'd after body found

HOT SPRINGS -- A man found dead April 30 in the 2500 block of Glazypeau Road has been identified as Joseph Darnell Frazier of Hot Springs, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a release Tuesday.

Frazier, 48, had been reported missing Feb. 8. The cause of death has not been determined and "this is still considered an active investigation," Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer, said in the release.

The Garland County Communication Center received a call at 5:11 p.m. April 30 about a body in the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road in Mountain Pine.

Deputies, sheriff's investigators and the Garland County coroner responded, and the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine identity and cause of death.

A post about Frazier indicated he had not been in contact with his family since Feb. 3. Additionally, he had missed scheduled medical appointments and had not reported to work, it said.