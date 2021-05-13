Murphy foundations pledge $1M for UAMS campus in El Dorado

The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation have pledged $1 million over three years to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to support the creation of a new regional campus that's expected to open in El Dorado in January.

The gifts will have a far-reaching impact, according to a news release from the medical school, which has its main campus in Little Rock. The medical school said the effects will not only be felt in El Dorado, but also by patients in south Arkansas and across the state.

“I want to thank The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation for their commitment to an ongoing partnership to bring better health care to El Dorado,” UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said in a statement.

The El Dorado campus will be a joint effort between UAMS and the Medical Center of South Arkansas to increase medical access throughout south Arkansas by training primary care physicians to serve Union County, according to the news release. UAMS expects to begin training family medicine residents by July 2023.

UAMS currently has eight regional campuses: Batesville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Helena-West Helena, Jonesboro, Magnolia, Pine Bluff and Texarkana.