• Ellen DeGeneres is ending her long-running talk show. The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations that she ran a toxic workplace, has decided that the forthcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, DeGeneres, 63, said that "as great as this show is, and as fun as it is," it's no longer a creative challenge. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which started airing in 2003 and is distributed by Warner Bros., has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities. But the host, who built her brand on the motto "Be Kind," opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology. Three of the show's producers exited over the summer after allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. While the allegations were "very hurtful to me" they didn't influence her decision to leave the show, DeGeneres said. "I wouldn't have come back this season" if they had, she said. Nielsen data shows "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million viewers. DeGeneres was the recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom under Barack Obama in 2016.

• Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's were elected Wednesday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame -- their first time on the ballot -- leading a class that includes Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren. Each will be honored during an induction ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30 before what organizers hope is a full house of fans enjoying live music again. The hall also will welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with musical excellence awards, and honor Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton as early influencers. With Jay-Z, the hall inducts a 23-time Grammy winner and the first rap artist in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His discography includes "Hard Knock Life," "99 Problems" and "Empire State of Mind." He has had 14 No. 1 albums to his credit. After serving as Nirvana's drummer, Dave Grohl stepped to center stage with Foo Fighters, becoming one of the few modern rock bands comfortable in arenas. Their hard-hitting sound produced the hits "Best of You," "Everlong" and "Times Like These." As an all-female band in which members played their own instruments, the Go-Go's, born from Los Angeles' punk rock scene, had a string of melodic hits that included "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Vacation." Five of the six inducted performers are still working artists. Only Turner is retired.