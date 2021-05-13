Preseason twister strikes New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A tornado ripped off roofs, toppled trees, knocked utility polls askew and cut off power to thousands in New Orleans early Wednesday in what one city official called an unexpected “dry run” for the upcoming hurricane season.

Wind and driving rain roared through sections of the city around 2 a.m., and officials said much of the damage was in the Carrollton and Broadmoor neighborhoods and across the Mississippi River in the Algiers Point area.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning of a possible tornado as the winds hit. Meteorologists examined the damage for much of the day before announcing at an afternoon news conference that the damage was done by a tornado and not straight line winds. The tornado was rated an EF0 with winds of 85 mph.

As many as 10,000 people in the city were without power at one point. Blackouts had been reduced to fewer than 2,000 by Wednesday afternoon but the work of recovery was ongoing.

The hurricane season starts June 1.

NYC shooting suspect caught in Florida

NEW YORK — A man suspected of shooting three bystanders in New York’s Times Square was arrested Wednesday in Florida, four days after the gunfire wounded people, including a 4-year-old girl in the tourist haven.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody while eating lunch in a McDonald’s parking lot near Jacksonville, police said. Officers identified Muhammad as a suspect within hours and soon realized he was heading south, chief of detectives James Essig said.

Muhammad, 31, was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff’s office in Bradford County, Fla. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding the three victims with stray bullets during a dispute Saturday evening in Times Square.

Muhammad was apparently was aiming for his brother, but investigators haven’t yet pinpointed the motive, Essig said.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was hit in the foot. The 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn also was struck in the leg.

Texas’ covid letup draws N.M.’s GOP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico Republican Party is moving its three-day convention and retreat this weekend to Amarillo, Texas, citing speakers’ concerns over New Mexico’s covid-19 restrictions.

Mass gatherings in New Mexico are limited to 150 people or fewer in most counties. Restrictions are based on county-level infection and vaccination metrics, with the state planning to fully reopen once 60% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Texas lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on business in March. Amarillo’s health department recommends mask use around vulnerable people, social-distancing and and exercising caution during gatherings, but such public health measures are not required.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce told the Las Cruces Sun News that hundreds have registered to attend the event in Amarillo, dubbed “Operation Freedom.” The convention’s workshops will focus on organizing efforts and problem-solving beyond the pandemic, Pearce said.

Notable figures planning to attend the include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. New Mexico Sen. Mark Moores, who is running to fill the seat formerly held by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, is to speak.

Missouri lawmakers approve gas-tax rise

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri motorists are looking at the first gas-tax increase in 25 years after the Republican-led Legislature passed a gradual increase that is projected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for roads and bridges.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who has made infrastructure a priority, praised lawmakers Wednesday for shepherding the contentious measure to passage and indicated he is likely to sign it into law.

The bill would raise Missouri’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax — among the lowest in the nation — by 2.5 cents a year, starting Oct. 1, until the tax hits 29.5 cents in July 2025.

Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts and submit them to the state — an unusual provision modeled after one in South Carolina. The measure also would increase electric-vehicle fees by 20% annually for five years, with fees varying by the size of the vehicles.

Since 2013, at least 29 states — some led by Republicans, others by Democrats — have raised fuel taxes.