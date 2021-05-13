NEWS IN BRIEF

Rejoicy scores funds to expand platform

Rejoicy Inc., an e-commerce platform based in Bentonville, has secured $500,000 in early funding to help businesses create and market their products online.

Investors include Win-rock International and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods.

Edwin Ortiz, Rejoicy chief executive officer, said that the funds will go toward expanding its platform and helping more small businesses in Northwest Arkansas create online shops.

“After answering four simple questions, they have a website,” he said.

Similar to wordpress or shopify, Rejoicy is tailored to regional vendors that want an online presence without the hassle of expensive web development costs or purchasing a domain.

Investors are interested in Rejoicy’s ability to disrupt the e-commerce sector with its technology and to support local communities, according to a news release.

In the long-term, Rejoicy plans to expand beyond Northwest Arkansas with the goal of supporting local businesses across the state.

— Nathan Owens

Chick-fil-A warning of sauce shortage

ATLANTA — It’s not just gasoline that some Americans may have to do without. Chick-fil-A is cautioning customers that it is facing shortages of some items, particularly sauces.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based chain said Wednesday “some” restaurants are experiencing “a shortage of select items” and that it is working to resolve the issue.

The company blamed “industry-wide supply chain disruptions.” It said that its chicken supply remains strong, and that the chain hasn’t been affected by a broader poultry shortage.

While Chick-fil-A has had brief shortages of some other items, the most widespread limitation has been with sauces. At many restaurants, customers are receiving only one dipping sauce cup per entree.

Various franchisee-run restaurants in the nearly 2,600-restaurant chain are handling the issue in different ways. One sent an email to customers saying patrons would be limited to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

— Cox Newspapers

Index ends at 602.01 after dropping 22.30

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 602.01, down 22.30.

“Equity selling momentum accelerated following the morning release of April CPI data showing a 0.8% monthly rise in prices stoking investor’s inflationary fears as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors led the decline with the S&P 500 approaching the 50-day moving average,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.