Northwest Arkansas Community College coach wants meets in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's new cross country team will host meets in Bentonville instead of at the Springdale campus.

The issue was addressed Wednesday during a meeting of the college's Sports Committee. Todd Kitchen, a committee member and the college's vice president of student services, said he wanted to get opinions on whether to host meets in Bentonville or Springdale. He said the college has land for a course in both cities.

Rachel Harris, a committee member, said she believes the decision should rest with the coaches, faculty and staff.

Committee member Joe Spivey said he trusts Coach Josphat Boit to select an area that is safe for the students.

Boit said he prefers to have the cross country meets at the main campus in Bentonville.

"It makes sense to have it there," he said.

Boit also updated the committee on recruiting efforts. He said nine boys have been signed and the first girl will sign today with the team.

He said the main challenge for the school in recruiting is the housing issue. The college doesn't have dormitories.

"We are working hard to make sure we have a team," Boit said.

The team will begin competing this fall.

Trustees voted 7-1 in November 2019 to start a cross country program to compete in Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association. It will be the first sanctioned sports team for the school.

Administrators and board members who supported the plan said the cross country program would draw students to the college who otherwise might not enroll. The tuition and fee revenue from those students would make up for expenses associated with the team, estimated at $54,000 per year for a team of 20, they said.

Boit told the committee a fundraiser -- a 5-kilometer event and 1-mile adult fun run -- is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Arvest Ballpark, which is next door to the college's Springdale campus.