Northwest Arkansas Community College's police chief retiring

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's chief of police is retiring June 1, the college announced in a news release Wednesday.

Steve Tosh, 69, has worked for the college since 2007, starting as a patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013, then became chief of the Department of Public Safety in 2015, according to the release.

Tosh began his career in 1970 as a 911 operator for the Coffeyville, Kan., Police Department. He became a certified police officer -- the youngest in the state of Kansas -- at the age of 19, according to the release. He served with the Kansas Highway Patrol from 1976 to 2002, retiring from there as a sergeant.

Tosh has been "a blessing" to all on the college's campus throughout his 14 years there, said college President Evelyn Jorgenson.

"He has just the right mix of friendliness, kindness and concern, while also being able to competently and forcefully deal with difficult situations that may demand a stronger response," Jorgenson said.

Lt. Cecil White will serve as interim chief of police once Tosh departs, said Liz Kapsner, associate director of communications at the college.

The college's Department of Public Safety is staffed with both commissioned police officers and noncommissioned security officers, according to the college's website.