Northwest National to use grant for taxiway repair

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport will use a $4.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace an aging taxiway.

The project will consist of demolishing, removing and replacing nearly 3,200 feet of taxiway concrete, which is more than 20 years old. The grant will be disbursed through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, which provides money for the planning and development of public airports that are significant to national air transportation.

The new taxiway has been designed and is ready to be built, but it has been on hold awaiting money. The estimated construction cost is $9.4 million. The project is eligible for grant funding up to 90% from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the award of this grant. The money is critical for the completion of the final phase of Taxiway Bravo's reconstruction," said Sara Lilygren, Northwest National Airport Board of Directors chairwoman.

Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, along with U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Rogers, and Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, announced the grant Wednesday.

"There is no question that the Northwest Arkansas National Airport is a vital connector and economic engine in our community. The breadth of its impact is easily seen through the millions of Arkansans, travelers, and businesses it serves," Womack said in the announcement.