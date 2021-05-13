100 years ago

May 13, 1921

• Silas E. Wilson of Hot Springs, whose Buick car, laden with whiskey, figured in an exciting chase on the Nineteenth street pike on the night of May 5, was arrested shortly after 12 o'clock this (Friday) morning as he was driving into the city in a Ford car in which the police say they found 50 gallons of moonshine. With Wilson was arrested a man giving his name as Theodore Talley, who said he lives at Cross City, Okla.

50 years ago

May 13, 1971

• Arkansas soon may reach the point where it must issue bonds or levy a tax specifically to double the size of the state medical school, Governor Bumpers said Wednesday. Mr. Bumpers said he was "only beginning to think about such a step" as a means of relieving the critical shortage of doctors in Arkansas, particularly in rural areas. He said the financial problems of the University of Arkansas Medical Center would be among the major items if he called a special session of the General Assembly.

25 years ago

May 13, 1996

PIGGOTT -- A raging fire that was fought into the early-morning hours Sunday destroyed a downtown landmark, threatened several other buildings and injured two children, two firemen and a police officer. The blaze, which began Saturday night, destroyed the landmark building housing the Dollar General Store at Main and Third streets on the Clay County Courthouse Square. The two-story brick structure was built in the early 1900s. Fire marshals from Jonesboro and Arkansas State Police investigators are expected to tour the scene today to determine the cause of the fire.

10 years ago

May 13, 2011

• As southeast Arkansas towns await cresting of the Mississippi River, county judges are spending just as much time quelling rumors at townhall meetings as they are sandbagging troublesome sand boils. "We're dealing with a lot of panic," Desha County Judge Mark McElroy said Thursday. "That's worse than dealing with the river itself. Certainly, the river is something to respect, but a lot of people are really frightened right now." Thus far, levees in Osceola and Helena-West Helena have withstood the strain of the engorged river. Now residents farther south are hoping for similar outcomes.