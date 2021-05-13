Registration open for UAM's day-camp activities for kids

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be July 12-15 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Registration is open for the day camp for students entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The program aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in a nongraded environment, according to a news release.

Sessions for students in grades one through three will be 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for fourth through sixth graders will be 1-5 p.m. Participants can choose to attend one or more days of Kids' University.

Dates and topics:

Monday: STEM Camp is packed with STEM activities, experiments and crafts.

Tuesday: Adventure Camp will teach students about exploring the world around them with scavenger hunts, mapping, using a compass and hands-on skills.

Wednesday: Med Camp includes an interactive "walk-through" of the body, Project Lifesaver, healthy treats and activities to encourage healthy lifestyles.

Thursday: Game Day has traditional team and individual sport activities but also backyard games.

Pricing:

Fees will cover a T-shirt and all supplies. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate is $25; all four days, $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31.

Parents should make checks payable to: UAM Kids' University, mail to: Attn: Rebecca Newton, P.O. Box 3608, Monticello, AR, 71656, or pay by phone at the UAM Cashier's Office (870) 460-1043. Parents should complete a registration form and pay registration fees for each child to reserve their space.

Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.