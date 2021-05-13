Arkansas Repertory Theatre returns with outdoor productions this summer, fall

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre returns to producing live theatrical performances, announcing Thursday its 2021 “The Rep Outdoors” series, two full-scale summer productions in partnership with the City of Little Rock:

• July 13-Aug. 1 on the grounds of War Memorial Park: “Marie & Rosetta” by George Brant (in a version specially written for this production), a celebration of the life and music of Arkansas native Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Little Rock native Steve H. Broadnax III, whose previous Rep credits include the 2019 production of “Native Gardens,” will direct.

• Aug. 10-29 at the Little Rock Zoo: “Primating,” the world premiere of a romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes, set in an African safari camp. The director will be Ari Edelson.

The Rep will also present a free concert performance of the long-running Tom Jones- Harvey Schmidt off-Broadway musical “The Fantasticks,” Oct. 3 at Murray Park.

Curtain times and casting are still to be announced.

Series tickets, $80, for the pair of summer productions go on sale June 1; individual tickets, $45, go on sale July 1. The Rep is offering a pre-sale period starting May 24 for patrons who donated the value of their tickets to cancelled 2020 productions.

The theater will closely follow the latest recommended public health protocols and plan to limit capacities to accommodate social distancing.

Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

