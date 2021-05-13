MUSIC MADNESS: Sad Daddy player to start with a hike, end on a song

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Brian Martin (of the band Sad Daddy) will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Lake on the Pullman Trailhead on the Northwoods Trails, 300 Pineland Drive, Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Martin's show is part of "Notes in Nature: Ranger-Guided Trail Concert Series," which will also feature a ranger-guided hike at 1 p.m., before the show. hotsprings.org.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Christine DeMeo will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666.

◼️ The Buh Jones Band will perform from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Luke Williams will perform from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Ben Byers will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Walter's Coffee & Speakeasy, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-4152.

◼️ A mariachi band will perform for the opening of Lili's, a new Mexican street food truck, from 5-8 p.m. Friday and a community drum circle, sponsored by Serenity Park, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 410-3938.

◼️ Dizzy 7 will perform from 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday and The Salty Dogs will perform from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Made Arkansas Proud Locally Made Market in the concourse of War Memorial Stadium, West Markham Street at Fair Park Boulevard, Little Rock. Admission is $5 at the gate, or $4.65 in advance, available in advance at centralarkansastickets.com; (501) 537-5207.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Karla Case will perform from 9-11 p.m. Friday and Brian and Nick will perform from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Jed Harrelson, with the Lil Skinny Band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets for the show are $10 in advance or $12 at the door if any remain.

◼️ The Mixtapes will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock Admission is $10. (501) 916-9826.

◼️ The Harrisong Trio will perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, in the Prospect Building, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock. (501) 904-1127.

◼️ Adam Faucett, along with William Blackart, will perform a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Friday and Faucett will perform again at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Psychedelic Velocity will perform at 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock (501) 372-9990; midtownbilliards.com.

◼️ Mojo Depot will perform at 7 p.m. today; and Darren Barry with Drummerboyinfinity will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Bailey Rhea will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Kyle Bruich will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Tone Kats will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ GMG Band II will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365, Conway. (501) 470-3322.

HOT SPRINGS

"Lady Legends of the 70s" will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; and "Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Todd Oliver's "Funniest Night of Your Life" (ventriloquist with a "talking" dog) will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45 to each show, available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463.

◼️ Cody Johnson, along with Drew Parker and Jordan Rowe, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Garland County Fairgrounds, 4831 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Seating is general admission, and tickets, $35, are available at bigtickets.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Back Beats will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176.

MALVERN

Sometimes Sideways will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the fourth annual Chuck Wagon Races at the Whiskey Ridge Ranch, 26260 Arkansas 84, Malvern. (501) 304-3089; whiskeyridgeranch.net.

COMING BACK

The Rev Room is on the comeback trail, with several 2021 shows on the club's schedule:

American Aquarium will perform June 25.

The Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue will perform July 4.

Lucero will perform Nov. 26 and 27.

TICKETS

Banda MS will be the first major Hispanic concert at the Simmons Bank Arena on Sept. 17, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets range from $55 to $155.

◼️ Dierks Bentley, with Riley Green and Parker McCollum, will perform Oct. 22 at the WalMart Amp in Rogers and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

READ

Bird lovers and others will be interested to read Josh Jackson's article, "Put a Bird on That Beat: Producer So Wylie Remixes Nature's Best Singers," from the pastemagazine.com site. Wylie has used the music of Boreal Owls and Canyon Wrens, after getting inspiration from the owl that stowed away on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree last year.

◼️ Richard Thompson fans can read about his new memoir, "Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice, 1967-1975," in an article on nodepression.com. His days with Fairport Convention and ex-wife Linda Thompson are the book's focus.