Series of success

FAYETTEVILLE -- When it comes to winning weekends, nobody tops the University of Arkansas.

At least not in the past two years.

The No. 1 Razorbacks have not lost a weekend series against one opponent since the final regular-season set at Texas A&M on May 16-18, 2019.

Since then, the Razorbacks have handled their business on 15 consecutive weekends, with five series sweeps -- including 4-0 sweeps of Gonzaga (2020) and Southeast Missouri State (2021) -- and 10 where they won two of three games.

Ten of the winning series have been played at Baum-Walker Stadium, while five of them have been played on the road.

Arkansas (37-9, 17-7 SEC) will put that streak to the test against No. 5 Tennessee starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. Central in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers (38-11, 17-7) are tied with the Hogs atop the SEC standings with six league games to play, a half-game ahead of Vanderbilt.

Tennessee has surged under fourth-year Coach Tony Vitello, the former UA assistant, and has lost only one series this season to No. 2 Vanderbilt on April 16-18 in Knoxville.

Arkansas' string of series wins began with a wild NCAA Super Regional weekend against Ole Miss in 2019. The Razorbacks took the opener 11-2 behind a strong start from Isaiah Campbell, fell 13-5 in Game 2, then crunched the Rebels 14-1 in the decider.

The Rebels are the only team Arkansas has taken two series from during the streak. Every other SEC West team has fallen to the Razorbacks in the 15-series span, while South Carolina and Georgia are the only SEC East teams involved.

Not included in the weekend battles are a pair of tournaments played in Texas, which had vastly different results for the Razorbacks. Arkansas dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma (6-3), Texas (8-7) and Baylor (3-2) at the Shriners College Classic early last season, but swept No. 4 Texas Tech (13-9), No. 10 Texas (4-0) and No. 11 TCU (4-1) at the College Baseball Showdown to open this season.

The Volunteers will be the third top 5 road opponent for the Razorbacks this season, following an Arkansas sweep at No. 3 Mississippi State on March 26-28, and winning two out of three against No. 4 Ole Miss on April 10-11. Arkansas also won a road series at current No. 16 Louisiana Tech in its final weekend set before starting SEC play, and also a road series at then-No. 11 South Carolina on April 22-23.

After that series against the Gamecocks, Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said winning series after series is "really hard to do. You usually stub your toe, even if you're a really good team and you've got great pitching.

"We have good pitching. We have a good bullpen. We have a pretty solid lineup that'll fight you, but to win every series, it's an accomplishment for sure. We don't talk about it too much."

Van Horn said he spoke to the Razorbacks after falling to South Carolina 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader prior to the series rubber match.

"We talked after today's first game and just said, 'Hey, if we want to win this series, this is a big game right here. We need to out-tough them,' " Van Horn said. "That was really all that I've mentioned about winning series in the last few weeks."

Van Horn touted his team's mental and physical toughness after that series. The Razorbacks have had to be that way because they have faced more than their fair share of high-powered opposition.

Arkansas is 12-3 vs. the rest of the current top 25 of the USA Today coaches poll. They have six games remaining against top 10 opponents, as a three-game home series against No. 7 Florida awaits after the games at Tennessee's Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

The Razorbacks are winning series despite having starting pitching questions throughout the year. Peyton Pallette, Zebulon Vermillion and Lael Lockhart have all come and gone from the weekend pitching plans, though Pallette has been back in them the past five weeks.

Caleb Bolden has made four weekend starts, including Sunday against Georgia and in Game 1 at South Carolina when the Razorbacks were coming off a shortened week.

For the third consecutive weekend, Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs are expected to list left-handed ace Patrick Wicklander (4-1, 1.69 ERA), the righty Pallette (1-2, 4.01) and "to be announced" as the Razorbacks' rotation at Tennessee.

The possibilities for the third game are lengthy, with freshman Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 4.40), Vermillion (2-0, 4.70), Lockhart (2-2, 4.81), Bolden (2-0, 4.88) and Connor Noland (1-0, 12.15) likely in the mix.

The Razorbacks have been consistent on the weekends, but not overpowering. For instance, the Georgia Bulldogs played Arkansas to an aggregate score of 11-10. They suffered a 3-0 shutout in the series opener Friday, then blew a 3-0 lead in a 5-3 loss to the Razorbacks in the rubber match Sunday.

"I think our team, they'll fight you for 27 [outs], and if we're within a few runs, we still have a good shot going into the last inning," Van Horn said recently. "At least we feel like we do."

More News UP NEXT NO. 1 ARKANSAS at NO. 5 TENNESSEE WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central, Friday WHERE Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. RECORDS Arkansas 37-9, 17-7 SEC; Tennessee 38-11, 17-7 TV None RADIO Razorback Sports Network INTERNET SEC Network-Plus SHORT HOPS Arkansas improved to 6-0 vs. in-state teams with Tuesday’s 8-4 victory over Arkansas State. The Razorbacks also won a single game against UCA, and swept two each from UALR and UAPB. In-state teams comprised two-thirds of the Razorbacks’ nine midweek games, with Memphis (2) and Oklahoma making up the other three. … Tennessee outslugged Tennessee Tech 10-8 on Tuesday in its final midweek tune-up before facing the Razorbacks. UPCOMING SCHEDULE TODAY Off FRIDAY at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. SATURDAY at Tennessee, 11 a.m. SUNDAY at Tennessee, noon MONDAY Off TUESDAY Off WEDNESDAY Off

Anatomy of a streak

The Razorbacks enter this weekend’s three-game series at Tennessee having won 15 consecutive series of three-plus games. A look inside the numbers of those series.

OPPONENT DATES RESULT AGGREGATE SCORE

Ole Miss June 8-10, 2019 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 30-16

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Three blowouts capped season series at 4 games each

E. Illinois Feb. 14-16, 2020 Arkansas 3-0 Arkansas 27-5

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Noland outdueled EIU ace Klein 5-1 in opener

Gonzaga Feb. 20-23, 2020 Arkansas 4-0 Arkansas 30-13

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Wicklander went 6 IP in 5-0 win in Game 3

S. Alabama March 6-8, 2020 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 26-18

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Bolden, Vermillion get Ws after Jags shock Hogs

SEMO Feb. 25-28 Arkansas 4-0 Arkansas 33-15

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Battles’ nubber to P is walk-off in 6-5 win in Game 1

Murray State March 5-7 Arkansas 3-0 Arkansas 24-12

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Moore’s second 2-run HR wins first game 7-6

at La. Tech March 12-14 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 17-10

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Battles’ 2-run HR in 10th wins opener 9-7

Alabama March 19-21 Arkansas 2-1 Alabama 18-13

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Tide outscored 12-2 final 2 games after 16-1 rout

at Miss. State March 26-28 Arkansas 3-0 Arkansas 25-11

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Hogs get first sweep in Starkville since 2010

Auburn April 1-3 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 13-12

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Franklin’s walk-off single in 10th is third one-run game

at Ole Miss April 10-12 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 31-30

SERIES HIGHLIGHT UA gives up 11-0 lead, hangs on for 18-14 win in finale

Texas A&M April 17-18 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 25-12

SERIES HIGHLIGHT A&M wins wild 11-10 finale after a blowout and 2-1 squeaker

at S. Carolina April 22-23 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 13-8

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Teams split four-run decisions in Friday doubleheader

at LSU Apr 30-May 1 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 28-15

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Tigers take 5-4 finale after Hogs win 7-0, 17-10

Georgia May 7-9 Arkansas 2-1 Arkansas 11-10

SERIES HIGHLIGHT Tied for the lowest-scoring 3-game set in the streak