Sportsboard

BASEBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division;Conf.;Over.

*Prairie View A&M;12-7;12-16

*Grambling State;12-9;15-25

*Southern;13-11;15-27

*Texas Southern;10-14;11-33

UAPB;8-14;8-30

Eastern Division;Conf.;Over.

*Jackson State;24-0;31-8

*Alabama State;14-7;23-7

*Alabama A&M;9-13;9-18

*Alcorn State;6-16;6-18

Miss. Valley State;0-17;0-20

*--qualified for SWAC tournament

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

FINAL STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

Arkansas Tech;23-10;26-14

Southern Arkansas;23-10;27-13

Oklahoma Baptist;22-11;25-14

NW Okla. State;21-12;26-14

UAM;19-14;21-17

Harding;18-15;23-17

Henderson State;18-15;23-17

SW Okla. State;17-16;21-17

Ouachita Baptist;14-19;18-22

SE Okla. State;13-20;17-22

Southern Nazarene;6-27;8-32

East Central;4-29;4-36

TOURNAMENT

Friday's games (at team with higher seed)

Game 1: (8) SW Okla. State at (1) Arkansas Tech, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (7) Henderson State at (2) Southern Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Game 3: (6) Harding at (3) Oklahoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

Game 4: (5) UAM at (4) NW Okla. State, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 17 (at Henderson State University)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 (at Henderson State University)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

FINAL STANDINGS

Western Division;Conf.;Over.

*Texas Southern;13-5;16-18

*Prairie View A&M;12-6;15-14

*Grambling State;10-8;13-16

*Southern;9-9;10-24

UAPB;2-16;2-29

Eastern Division;Conf.;Over.

*Jackson State;12-6;15-21

*Alabama State;10-8;15-27

*Alcorn State;8-7;10-16

*Alabama A&M;8-10;11-17

Miss. Valley State;3-12;4-21

*--qualified for SWAC tournament

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

FINAL STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

Southern Arkansas;22-5;26-7

Harding;24-9;33-11

SE Okla. State;24-9;34-10

Arkansas Tech;21-9;25-16-1

Southern Nazarene;18-12;20-19

Ouachita Baptist;16-17;21-19

UAM;14-19;15-22

East Central;13-20;17-22

Henderson State;10-23;13-31

SW Okla. State;9-26;9-31

NW Okla. State;3-30;8-31

TOURNAMENT

All games at Tiger Athletic Complex, Bentonville

Friday's games

Game 1: (4) Arkansas Tech vs. (5) Southern Nazarene, 11 a.m.

Game 2: (1) Southern Arkansas vs. (8) UAM, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: (2) Harding vs. (7) Oklahoma Baptist, 4 p.m.

Game 4: (3) SE Okla. State vs. (6) Ouachita, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL POSTSEASON EVENTS

BASEBALL

Class 5A playoffs (at Annie Camp JHS and Nettleton HS, Jonesboro)

Today's first round

At Annie Camp JHS

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Greene County Tech, 10 a.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville, 12:30 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills, 3 p.m.

Greenbrier vs. Texarkana, 5:30 p.m.

At Nettleton HS

Benton vs. Batesville, 10 a.m.

Marion vs. Jacksonville, 12:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Greenwood, 3 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Lake Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals

At Annie Camp JHS

LRCA-GCT winner vs. Lakeside-Russellville winner, 10 a.m.

Jonesboro-Sylvan Hills winner vs. Greenbrier-Texarkana winner, 12:30 p.m.

Van Buren-Lake Hamilton winner vs. Marion-Jacksonville winner, 3 p.m.

Sheridan-Greenwood winner vs. Benton-Batesville winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

At Annie Camp JHS

Winners of first two quarterfinals, noon

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A playoffs (at Carlisle HS and Lonoke HS)

Today's first round

At Carlisle

Bee Branch South Side vs. Rector, 10 a.m.

Parkers Chapel vs. Flippin, 12:30 p.m.

England vs. Bigelow, 3 p.m.

Mountainburg vs. Murfreesboro, 5:30 p.m.

At Lonoke

Woodlawn vs. Yellville-Summit, 10 a.m.

Conway St. Joseph vs. Buffalo Island Central, 12:30 p.m.

Mansfield vs. Horatio, 3 p.m.

McCrory vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals

At Carlisle

Bee Branch South Side-Rector winner vs. Parkers Chapel-Flippin winner, 10 a.m.

England vs. Bigelow winner vs. Mountainburg-Murfreesboro winner, 12:30 p.m.

Woodlawn--Yellville-Summit winner vs. Conway St. Joseph-BIC winner, 3 p.m.

Mansfield-Horatio winner vs. McCrory-Salem winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

At Carlisle

Winners of first two quarterfinals, noon

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A playoffs (at Siloam Springs HS)

Today's first round

Searcy vs. Benton, 10 a.m.

Siloam Springs vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Greenbrier vs. White Hall, 2 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills, 2 p.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Mountain Home, 2 p.m.

Maumelle vs. Greene County Tech, 2 p.m.

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Paragould, 4 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Russellville, 4 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals

LRCA-Paragould winner vs. El Dorado-Russellville winner, 10 a.m.

Searcy-Benton winner vs. Siloam Springs-Sheridan winner, 10 a.m.

Greenbrier-White Hall winner vs. Jonesboro-Sylvan Hills winner, 2 p.m.

Lakeside-Mountain Home winner vs. Maumelle-GCT winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A playoffs (at Mountain Home)

Today's first round

At Keller Park

Benton vs. Searcy, 10 a.m.

White Hall vs. Alma, 12:30 p.m.

Greene County Tech vs. Little Rock Christian Academy, 3 p.m.

Vilonia vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.

At McClain Park

Greenwood vs. Lake Hamilton, 10 a.m.

Marion vs. Sylvan Hills, 12:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Mountain Home, 3 p.m.

Beebe vs. Paragould, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals

At McClain Park

Benton-Searcy winner vs. White Hall-Alma winner, 10 p.m.

GCT-LRCA winner vs. Vilonia-Lakeside winner, 12:30 p.m.

Greenwood-Lake Hamilton winner vs. Marion-Sylvan Hills winner, 3 p.m.

Sheridan-Mountain Home winner vs. Beebe-Paragould winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

At McClain Park

Winners of first two quarterfinals, noon

Winners of last two semifinals, 2:30 p.m.