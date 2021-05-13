SPRING SPORTS STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Fort Smith

DEFENDING CHAMPION North Little Rock

FAVORITE Bryant

OTHER CONTENDERS Cabot, Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Fayetteville vs. North Little Rock

NOTEWORTHY Seven of the 12 playoff teams had winning records in conference play (4 from the Central, 3 from the West). ... Bryant has won four state championships since 2010. ... Springdale Har-Ber has been a semifinalist in the past five state tournaments and a finalist in the last three. ... Cabot and Little Rock Catholic may be the hottest teams in the field. The Panthers have won nine of their past 10 games, with their only loss coming at Russellville, 5-3, on May 6. The Rockets have beaten eight of the past nine teams they've face, including their last six.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Jonesboro

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sheridan

FAVORITE Jonesboro

OTHER CONTENDERS Van Buren, Marion, Little Rock Christian

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Sheridan vs. Greenwood

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian had won 15 games in a row before losing to Searcy 4-1 on Friday. ... Five of Van Buren's seven losses were to teams from Class 6A. ... Benton has reached at least the semifinals for three years in a row. ... The first-round game between Marion and Jacksonville is a rematch of a regular-season matchup. Marion won that one 14-0 on March 26. ... Greenbrier was on a 12-game winning streak until the Panthers suffered back-to-back, one-run defeats to Batesville (2-1) and Cabot (5-4) to end the year. ... Hot Springs Lakeside won its last three games by a total of 35 runs.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Morrilton

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nashville

FAVORITE Magnolia

OTHER CONTENDERS Bauxite, Valley View, Farmington

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Bauxite vs. Pocahontas

NOTEWORTHY Nashville has won the past three state titles, all coming against Shiloh Christian. Those two teams could meet in the quarterfinals Friday. ... Magnolia held all three of its regional tournament opponents – Malvern, Bauxite and Nashville – to two runs apiece. The Panthers scored 27 runs total. ... Valley View beat Harrison 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 state tournament. Those teams could meet again in this year's quarterfinals. ... All of Harrison's seven losses were to teams that are still playing in the postseason.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Ashdown

DEFENDING CHAMPION Benton Harmony Grove

FAVORITE Harding Academy

OTHER CONTENDERS Baptist Prep, Elkins, Walnut Ridge

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Walnut Ridge vs. Camden Harmony Grove

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy has won 16 consecutive games since suffering a 13-12 loss to Lonoke on March 27. Eleven of the Wildcats' victories during that streak have been by at least 10 runs. Harding Academy also recorded seven shutouts in that stretch. ... The opening-round game between Lamar and Booneville will be the third meeting of the year between the two, with Lamar winning both of the earlier games. ... West Fork has lost five of its past six. ... Booneville has allowed an average of 11 runs in its seven losses. ... DeWitt started the season 1-9. ... Ashdown's victory over Benton Harmony Grove on Saturday was its third over the defending champs since April 19.

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Carlisle and Lonoke

DEFENDING CHAMPION Junction City

FAVORITE Woodlawn

OTHER CONTENDERS Parkers Chapel, South Side Bee Branch, Murfreesboro

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP England vs. Bigelow

NOTEWORTHY South Side Bee Branch has won its past 18 games, which matches Woodlawn for the longest current run in Class 2A. ... Murfreesboro is 19-1 in its past 20 contests. The Rattlers' only setback in that span was a 4-2 loss to Parkers Chapel in last week's regional semifinals. ... Mansfield is responsible for four of Mountainburg's losses. ... England beat Bigelow 13-3 on April 15. Those two will face off again today. ... Three of Conway St. Joseph's nine losses were to South Side Bee Branch. ... Four of Salem's past six losses were to Tuckerman and Melbourne, two teams that didn't reach the state tournament.

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Izard County and Viola

DEFENDING CHAMPION Viola

FAVORITE Viola

OTHER CONTENDERS Taylor, Izard County

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Taylor vs. Izard County

NOTEWORTHY Viola is the hottest team in Class 1A, having won 21 games in a row. The Longhorns have beaten Izard County four times, but three of those battles have been close. ... The Taylor-Izard County matchup is a rematch from the 2019 quarterfinals, won 7-3 by Taylor. ... Scranton is riding an eight-game winning streak and has won 13 of its last 14. ... Ozark Catholic has been beaten in four of its past five games. ... Sacred Heart hasn't lost since suffering a 4-1 defeat to Nemo Vista on April 19, a span of nine games. ... Guy-Perkins' last two losses (Wonderview, Sacred Heart) have been by 28 runs combined.

SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Cabot

DEFENDING CHAMPION Cabot

FAVORITES Cabot, Bentonville

OTHER CONTENDERS Rogers, Bryant

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Fort Smith Southside vs. North Little Rock

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has put together 11- and 12-game winning streaks this season. ... Cabot won its first 15 games. ... Rogers lost its last two games of the regular season to Bentonville (9-0) and Benton (1-0). ... Conway was the only team to beat Cabot in 6A-Central Conference play. ... Fort Smith Northside, a No. 4 seed, is 5-1 in its past six games. ... Three of the past four state championships have gone to Bentonville. ... Eight of Fort Smith Southside's 13 losses have been by three runs or less. ... Rogers Heritage snapped a five-game losing streak when it beat Fayetteville 5-0 on May 4. ... The last time Cabot hosted the state tournament, it lost 5-1 to Bentonville in the semifinals in 2018.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Mountain Home

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sheridan

FAVORITE Benton

OTHER CONTENDERS Greene County Tech, Greenwood

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Beebe vs. Paragould

NOTEWORTHY Sheridan is gunning for a fifth consecutive state title. ... Of Benton's 27 victories, 25 of them have been by four runs or more. The Panthers are 27-0 on the year. ... Hot Springs Lakeside has outscored its past four opponents 59-1 since losing at Sheridan 8-1 on April 27. ... Sylvan Hills endured a six-game losing streak over the first two weeks of April. ... Marion has won seven of its last eight matchups. ... Six of Greenwood's eight losses were to schools in Class 6A. ... Paragould beat West Memphis by a combined 40-2 in its final 5A-East series May 10. ... Beebe was 4-7 on March 16 after being swept by Benton before a 17-2 blowout of Jacksonville ignited an 11-3 record since then.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Morrilton

DEFENDING CHAMPION Pottsville

FAVORITE Nashville

OTHER CONTENDERS Stuttgart, Farmington

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Valley View vs. Farmington

NOTEWORTHY Nashville enters the tournament having won 19 games in a row. The last time the Scrapperettes lost was March 18 to Benton (7-3). ... Three of Malvern's five losses were to Class 4A No. 1 Nashville. ... Jonesboro Westside is 1-3 in its last four games, including a 13-0 loss to Valley View. ... Stuttgart scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Valley View in the 4A-East regional last week. ... Farmington, the 2019 runner-up, has lost just once in its past 20 games. ... Star City took two of the three meetings from Camden Fairview this season.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Ashdown

DEFENDING CHAMPION Rose Bud

FAVORITES Baptist Prep, Smackover

OTHER CONTENDERS Hoxie, Booneville

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Atkins vs. Valley Springs

NOTEWORTHY There will be a new champion for the fifth season in a row after Rose Bud failed to advance out of the regional round. ... Smackover is on an 18-game winning streak, and Hoxie has won its last 17 games. ... Baptist Prep hasn't lost to a Class 3A team all season. ... Paris stopped Booneville's 21-game winning streak Saturday with an 8-4 victory. The Eagles had lost the three previous times they'd faced the Wildcats. ... Harrisburg's lone victory in its past five games was a 3-0 win over Rose Bud on May 6. ... Glen Rose has alternated wins and losses in its past seven contests.

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Carlisle

DEFENDING CHAMPION Quitman

FAVORITE Tuckerman

OTHER CONTENDERS Quitman, Melbourne

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Carlisle vs. Salem

NOTEWORTHY Melbourne beat Parkers Chapel 2-0 in the quarterfinals during the previous state tournament. They could meet again in Friday's quarters. ... Quitman and East Poinsett County will face off in a rematch of the 2019 Class 2A semifinals, won by Quitman. ... Five of Cotter's six defeats have been by at least seven runs. ... Mansfield hasn't been beaten by a team in its classification this season. ... Each of Acorn's prior four victories were by 10 runs or more, including a 15-2 rout of Cotter in a regional final last weekend.

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Izard County

DEFENDING CHAMPION Taylor

FAVORITE Taylor

OTHER CONTENDERS West Side Greers Ferry, Mammoth Sprin

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP West Side Greers Ferry vs. Ouachita

NOTEWORTHY Taylor, winners of 10 games in a row, has captured three consecutive state championships. ... West Side Greers Ferry is 15-1 over its past 16 games. ... Bradford had been on an eight-game run until being beaten by both Sacred Heart (16-1) and Wonderview (12-3) on back-to-back days last week. ... Scranton's last seven victories have been shutouts. ... Sacred Heart and Emerson could meet in the quarterfinals two years after playing one another in the first round. ... Armorel has gone 4-8 since upsetting Harding Academy 4-3 on March 20.

SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Springdale

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Springdale; Girls: Bryant

FAVORITES Boys: Conway; Girls: Bryant

OTHER CONTENDERS Boys: Springdale; Girls: Fayetteville

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Boys: Bentonville vs. Cabot; Girls: Bentonville West vs. Fort Smith Northside

NOTEWORTHY The Conway boys lost just once this season – 2-0 to Fort Smith Northside on April 1. The Wampus Cats returned the favor April 27 by beating the Grizzlies 3-0. ... The Bryant girls also lost just once this year, a 1-0 setback to Conway, before the Lady Hornets won the rematch 2-1 10 days ago. ... Fayetteville cruised to the girls 6A-West Conference title with a 12-0-2 record. ... Playoff participants Springdale Har-Ber, Little Rock Central and Roger Heritage all had sub-.500 records in girls league play. Bryant and Fayetteville were the only boys teams with losing conference marks.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Siloam Springs

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Russellville; Girls: Little Rock Christian

FAVORITES Boys: Russellville; Girls: Little Rock Christian

OTHER CONTENDERS Boys: Van Buren; Girls: Searcy

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Boys: Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Greenbrier; Girls: El Dorado vs. Russellville

NOTEWORTHY A number of teams on both sides could win state titles, including Greenbrier, Russellville and Hot Springs Lakeside in the girls bracket, and Siloam Springs and Batesville in the boys division. ... The only loss on the Greenbrier Lady Panthers' resume is a 1-0 defeat to Cabot on March 1. ... Both of the Van Buren boys losses were to defending champion and favorite Russellville. ... Two of the three setbacks for the El Dorado Lady Wildcats were by one goal each. ... Sheridan's girls were shut out in four of their six defeats. ... Batesville's boys won 12 matches in a row until losing to Jonesboro 4-0 on April 20.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Harrison

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Valley View; Girls: Harrison

FAVORITES Boys: Pulaski Academy; Girls: Pulaski Academy

OTHER CONTENDERS Boys: De Queen; Girls: De Queen, Harrison

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Boys: Valley View vs. Star City; Girls: Warren vs. Wynne

NOTEWORTHY The Harrison girls, who have held nine consecutive opponents scoreless, have won seven state titles. ... The only team to beat the Pulaski Academy boys was Conway. ... De Queen's Lady Leopards are on an 11-match winning streak. ... Valley View, which has captured two championships since 2013, won its first game of the year, then suffered four consecutive losses to Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville, Conway and Cabot before going 14-0-1 over its next 15 matches.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Central Arkansas Christian

DEFENDING CHAMPION Boys: Central Arkansas Christian; Girls: Central Arkansas Christian

FAVORITES Boys: Green Forest; Girls: Central Arkansas Christian

OTHER CONTENDERS Boys: Central Arkansas Christian; Girls: Episcopal Collegiate

INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP Boys: Green Forest vs. Cossatot River; Girls: Lincoln vs. Maumelle Charter

NOTEWORTHY The Harding Academy Wildcats will have a good shot on both the boys and girls sides to add titles to their trophy collection after the school won Class 3A football and boys basketball championships this year. ... Central Arkansas Christian's boys won titles in 2008, 2015 and 2019. The CAC girls have won four consecutive crowns and nine overall.