BASKETBALL

UAFS coach joins Baylor staff

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's Coach Tari Cummings has stepped down after accepting an assistant coaching position at Baylor.

Cummings joins new Lady Bears Coach Nicki Collen's staff after leading the Lions for the past three seasons.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Curtis Janz and the administration at UAFS for giving me this great opportunity to come back home to my alma mater and lead this program," Cummings said. "As I look forward to embarking on this new journey in my career at Baylor University, I will always cherish my time here at UAFS."

In her three seasons, Cummings compiled a record of 27-39, which included an upset win over No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce to end the 2019-20 regular season.

Cummings posted a 14-15, 11-11 LSC mark in 2019-20 with an appearance in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, a four-win improvement from her first year.

She was the first former player to coach the Lions, having played for UAFS (then Westark College) from 1997-99. She is a member of the UAFS Athletics Hall of Fame.

GOLF

ATU women move up leaderboard

The Arkansas Tech University women moved up two spots on the team leaderboard Wednesday, shooting a 16-over 304 to move into a tie for seventh place after the second round of the NCAA Division II Championships in Dearborn, Mich.

Arkansas Tech is tied with Grand Valley State and Texas A&M-Commerce. Limestone University leads the team standings with a 10-over 586 total. Jacqueline Klemm moved up 10 spots on the individual leaderboard after shooting a 1-under 71. She is tied for fifth place at 3-over 147 with six other golfers.

BASEBALL

UALR loses on the road

Junior Miguel Soto was 3 for 4 with a double, and senior Eldrige Figueroa went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored Wednesday to lead the University of Arkansas-Little Rock (19-24) in a 9-4 loss to No. 14 Mississippi (34-14) at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning, the Trojans got an RBI single from Jorden Hussein in the third inning and a two-run double by John Michael Russ in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. An RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth, as well as a fielder's choice and a three-run home run in the seventh, pushed the lead to 9-3 before Kobe Barnum's RBI single down the right-field line in the eighth set the final score.

SOCCER

LR Rangers fall in season opener

The Little Rock Rangers fell 2-1 to Houston FC in their USL 2 debut Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Houston took an early lead with its first goal in the 12th minute before the Rangers tied the game in the 57th minute. Houston won the game with a goal in the 91st minute.

The Rangers' next game will be against the AHFC Royals in Houston on May 22.

