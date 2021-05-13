Summer digital skills camps planned

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp called Building Digital Skills Forward.

The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multitrack program for sixth-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills.

"The program relies on learner-driven project-based home, school and community predicaments. Each learner will explore their predicaments while leveraging the use of a broad range of digital, virtual, and physical technologies," according to the newsletter.

"Digital technology affects almost every aspect of modern life, and all learners deserve to have a fluency in digital skills that empowers them to pursue a variety of opportunities that are made possible by mastering digital skills," according to the newsletter.

The program is designed to specifically foster learner creativity and critical thinking intended to help each learner resolve specific issues with one or more optimal outcomes.

For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/

4 students win $1,000 scholarships

Scholarships created by retired area school district superintendents were recently awarded.

The 2021 Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship was developed by former superintendents Frank Anthony of the Pine Bluff School District, Thomas Gathen of the Dollarway district, David Rainey of the Dumas district, and Andrew Tolbert of the Warren district.

The $1,000 award was presented to graduating seniors from the following schools:

Erin Tolbert – Pine Bluff High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

Jamauria Byrd – Dollarway High School School, who will attend the University of Central Arkansas;

Cassandra Bailey – Dumas High School, who will attend the University of Central Arkansas;

Ashley Garcia – Warren High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The retired superintendents are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers.