This date in baseball

May 13

1911 Detroit's Ty Cobb hit his first grand slam. After six innings, the Tigers led the Red Sox, 10-1. Boston came back to win the game 13-11 in 10 innings.

1911 The New York Giants scored a major-league record 10 runs before the St. Louis Cardinals retired the first batter in the first inning. Fred Merkle drove in six of the Giants' 13 runs in the first en route to a 19-5 victory.

1923 Joe Sewell of the Cleveland Indians struck out twice in one game for the first time in his career. Washington Senator rookie Wally Warmoth was the pitcher. In a 14-year career, Sewell had only one other multiple strikeout game.

1942 Boston's Jim Tobin became the only pitcher in modern history to hit three home runs in one game. Tobin led the Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. His fourth at-bat was a fly ball caught against the fence in left field.

1958 Teammates Willie Mays and Darryl Spencer each had four long hits as San Francisco beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles 16-9. Mays had 2 home runs, 2 triples, a single and 4 RBI, and Spencer had 2 home runs, 1 triple, 1 double and 6 RBI for a combined 28 total bases.

1958 Stan Musial got his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago's Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals won 5-3.

1980 Ray Knight of Cincinnati hit two home runs in the fifth inning -- including a grand slam -- to lead the Reds to a 15-4 rout of the New York Mets.

1982 The Chicago Cubs won game No. 8,000 in their history with a 5-0 victory over Houston at the Astrodome.

1989 Kirby Puckett of the Minnesota Twins tied a major league record with four doubles against the Blue Jays. He became the 35th player to hit four doubles in a game, the first since Toronto's Damaso Garcia in 1986.

1994 Tim Salmon of the California Angels went 5 for 5 against the Seattle Mariners to give him 13 hits over three consecutive games.

2000 Todd Stottlemyre of Arizona earned his seventh victory of the season as the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-2. It was Todd's 136th career win. He and father Mel Stottlemyre became the first father-son combination to record 300 wins.

2007 San Francisco rookie Fred Lewis hit for the cycle in a 15-2 victory over Colorado, just four days after being called up from Class AAA Fresno.

2009 Soon after Adam LaRoche became the first player to have a home run taken away following a video replay review, Ross Gload lost one the same way when umpires reversed their call. LaRoche wound up with a double for Pittsburgh at PNC Park. Gload's pinch-hit drive was finally called foul at Milwaukee and he eventually struck out. Both players had already rounded the bases when umps changed the original call.

2009 Ryan Zimmerman's 30-game hitting streak ended when he went 0 for 3 with two walks in Washington's 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

2012 Joey Votto hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for his third home run of the game, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a rain-delayed 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals.

2014 Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out in the 12th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.