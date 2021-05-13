Wilburn prepared for final stretch with Fayetteville

Postseason play is important to young athletes, especially those who know their high school careers are near an end.

Maddie Wilburn of Fayetteville is one of those players.

Wilburn is guaranteed at least one more appearance for Fayetteville in the girls Class 6A state soccer tournament that begins today at Springdale Har-Ber. Fayetteville (14-0-3) received a first-round bye and will play Friday at 2 p.m. against the Springdale Har-Ber vs. Mount St. Mary winner.

The boys Class 6A state tournament that begins today will be played at Springdale High.

Wilburn has the talent to continue to play in college if she wanted. But the senior midfielder has aspirations beyond sports that will accelerate when she begins classes at the University of Missouri later this year.

“I’m going to Mizzou to major in bio chemistry,” said Wilburn, who helped Fayetteville win the 6A-West Conference championship and a No. 1 seed for the Class 6A state tournament. “I’ll go to medical school afterward to, hopefully, become a medical doctor.”

A lofty goal, for sure, but Wilburn is used to success. She is second on the team in scoring with 11 goals and has eight assists. She had both a goal and assist in a showdown with Bentonville that clinched the conference championship for the Lady Bulldogs.

Fayetteville was clinging to a 2-1 lead when Bentonville had a free kick with nine seconds remaining. Fayetteville keeper Haley Woodward rushed out aggressively and batted the kick away from the goal but she was out of position when another Bentonville player got a foot on the ball.

The kick was headed directly toward the Fayetteville goal when Wilburn emerged from the pack and headed the ball out of bounds to preserve the win for Fayetteville.

“If I go out, she knows to cover the goal,” said Woodward, who’ll continue her career as a goal keeper at the University of Houston. “So, she did exactly as she was supposed to. I was super excited because it preserved our win.”

Wilburn opened the scoring against Bentonville she sent a free kick into the back of the net from about 25 yards away. She then assisted on a goal by Kate Bishop before making the defensive play of the game with a header that secured a conference championship for Fayetteville, which won every game except for ties against Bentonville and Rogers in league play. “That was probably my best game my whole life,” said Wilburn, one of nine seniors for the Lady Bulldogs. “To win a conference championship, that was fun, too. We’re playing really good soccer right now.”

Wilburn is hopeful of playing all the way to the state finals for Fayetteville, which last won a state championship in 2010. Win or lose, Wilburn will eventually walk off the field for a final time in a Fayetteville soccer uniform and be content that she gave her as an athlete.

“I could make some calls and I know there’s some (college) coaches who’d be willing to help her,” Fayetteville coach Joe Thoma said. “She definitely has the ability. But she has some specific goals in mind. She wants to be a doctor, someone who helps people, and she’s throwing everything into it. She’s a wonderful young lady.”