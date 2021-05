Makayla Washington has been named valedictorian for the Class of 2021 at Southwest High School in Little Rock.

Brianna Brotzman is the school's salutatorian.

Washington, 18, whose parents are Kimeko and Dante Washington, is headed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to study education.

Brotzman, 17, whose parents are Scott and Natalie Cole, is going to the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.