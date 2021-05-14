'20 military sexual-assault filings up 1%

WASHINGTON -- Reports of sexual assaults among the U.S. military increased by a very small amount in 2020, a year when troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the covid-19 pandemic, according to the Pentagon.

The annual report released Thursday showed that sexual assault reports involving service members went up by about 1%, compared with 2019 totals. According to the report, there were a total of 7,816 reports in 2020, roughly the same as in 2019. Of those, 6,290 involved members of the military and occurred during their military service -- a 1% increase over the 6,236 service member reports received in 2019.

The report said the number of assaults reported by civilian victims as well as those involving pre-enlistment attacks decreased.

According to the new data, the Marines had about a 3% increase in total reports, from 1,149 in 2019 to 1,181 in 2020; while the Army had less than a 1% increase, from 3,219 to 3,250. Navy reports went down by about 3%, from 1,774 to 1,724, and the Air Force saw a decline of about 1%, from 1,683 to 1,661.

It is unclear how much of a role the pandemic played in the small increase in assaults last year or whether any new programs had an impact.

Formal reports of sexual assaults have steadily gone up since 2006, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019, according to the Pentagon.

Marine officer charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- An active-duty Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with a police officer and helping other members of the pro-President Donald Trump mob force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged in the riot, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, Va., is the first active-duty service member to be charged in the insurrection, the Department of Justice said. Warnagiris, stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was arrested Thursday, prosecutors said.

He faces charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. He was released after a brief appearance before a federal judge in Virginia.

Warnagiris, who was wearing a dark jacket on Jan. 6, military green backpack, and black-and-tan gloves, pushed past police officers standing guard outside Capitol doors and forced his way into the building, according to court documents.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that "there is no place for racial hatred or extremism" in its ranks.

More than 400 people have been charged so far in the siege. Among them are four members or reservists of the National Guard and about 40 military veterans, according to prosecutors.

Trial of 3 Floyd-case ex-officers delayed

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin's conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were to face trial Aug. 23 on charges that they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. Their co-defendant, Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter. All four officers also face federal charges that they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he moved the other officers' trial so the federal case can go forward first. No date has been set for the federal case, but Cahill said it carries higher potential penalties. He also said he felt the need to put some time between the three officers' trial and Chauvin's because of the case's high-profile nature.

The order for the delay came during a hearing on pretrial motions. The former officers were not in court, but their defense attorneys all agreed to the postponement. Prosecutors did not support the delay.

Deputies fired too late, ordered rehired

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida judge ruled Thursday that two deputies who were fired for inaction during a high school mass shooting in 2018 that left 17 people dead should be reinstated with back pay.

Circuit Judge Keathan Frink concluded that arbitrators last year were correct in ruling that the fired Broward County deputies, Brian Miller and Joshua Stambaugh, should get their jobs back, with back pay plus other benefits, the Sun Sentinel reported.

One arbitrator had ruled in September that Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony acted 13 days too late when he fired Stambaugh in 2019 for his conduct during the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

State law says discipline against law enforcement officers must occur within 180 days of an investigation's completion. Another arbitrator reinstated Miller last May, saying Tony had missed that deadline by two days.

The shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 22, is awaiting trial and could get the death penalty if convicted.