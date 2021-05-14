Troopers: Head-on crash kills 4 women in Independence County

Four women were killed following a three-car crash Thursday afternoon in rural Independence County, troopers said.

Kathy G. Smith, 58, of Batesville, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus traveling south on Arkansas 69 when the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Toyota Prius, driven by Brenda J. Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock, head-on, the report states. A 2010 Dodge Ram headed north attempted to avoid the wreck and slid into the Prius on the northbound shoulder, troopers said.

The drivers of the Ford and Toyota died as a result of the crash, the report states.

Two passengers in the Toyota, Donna S. Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock, and Judy A. Knox, 78, of Halls, Tenn., were also killed, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 214 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.