5 Arkansans back move to rework or replace GOP

WASHINGTON -- One day after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from House leadership, a coalition of conservatives said it's time to reform or replace the Republican Party.

In a manifesto, titled "A Call for American Renewal," more than 150 leaders, including five from Arkansas, expressed concern about the direction of the party and the nation.

Link here: https://www.acallforamericanrenewal.com/

"These United States, born of noble convictions and aspiring to high purpose, have been an exemplar of self-government to humankind. Thus, when in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice," the document stated. "We, therefore, declare our intent to catalyze an American renewal, and to either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative."

The 13-point manifesto offers the signers' vision for the future.

"We support reforms that make our system more accessible, transparent, and competitive, oppose the disenfranchisement of voters, and reject populism and illiberalism, whether of the right or the left," it stated in the section titled "Democracy."

In a section titled "Truth," they wrote: "We recognize truth and reason as essential to a free and just society, and expect our leaders, citizens, and press to seek and promote them. We oppose the employment of fear-mongering, conspiracism, and falsehoods and instead support evidence-based policymaking and honest discourse."

Arkansas signers included state Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs, who left the Republican Party in February and former state Rep. Nate Bell, of Mena, who left the Republican Party in 2015.

Other signatories included former House Speaker Davy Carter, the first Republican to hold the post since Reconstruction; David Meeks of Conway and Bruce Maloch of Magnolia. Meeks was a Republican state representative; Maloch was a Democratic state senator.

"We want to see positive change in the Republican Party," Hendren said. "Right now, all the pressure is from the extremes."

The goal of the group isn't to create an "alternative" to the Republican Party, Bell said.

"Our preference would be for the GOP to return to its principles, because it's much easier to work with an existing framework than it is to try to build a new framework," he said.

Ultimately, a third party may be necessary, Bell suggested.

"It's easier to give birth than to raise the dead," he said. "I don't believe there is any chance that the GOP will reform."

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairwoman Jonelle Fulmer said the party's focus is on the 2022 elections.

"There are many voices in the Republican Party, and this is the time to join together to strengthen our Party, not divide ourselves," she said in a statement.

Arkansas Republican National Committeeman Jonathan Barnett said there aren't many Never Trumpers in the Natural State.

"For the most part, the Republican Party's pretty united," he added.