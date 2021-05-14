Arkansas State baseball at Troy

Arkansas State at Troy

When 6 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

Where Riddle-Pace Field, Troy, Ala.

Records ASU 16-25, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 24-21, 10-8

Series Troy leads 28-14

Radio KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus (Friday)

Probable Starters

TODAY ASU: RHP Brandon Hudson (4-1, 4.30 ERA); Troy: RHP Garrett Gainous (7-4, 4.22)

SATURDAY ASU: RHP Will Nash (3-4, 4.08); Troy: RHP Orlando Ortiz (5-4, 4.89)

SUNDAY ASU: RHP Carter Holt (3-3, 4.83); Troy: RHP Bay Witcher (5-2, 4.06)

SHORT HOPS ASU followed a weekend series win over Georgia Southern with an 8-4 loss to No. 1-ranked University of Arkansas on Tuesday. The Red Wolves travel to Troy in fifth place of the Sun Belt West Division. ... The Trojans swept Coastal Carolina last weekend and enter in third place of the Sun Belt East. ... ASU ranks third in the conference with 47 home runs. .. Troy's .276 team batting average is second-best in the Sun Belt. ... Red Wolves senior Tyler Duncan leads in the conference with 49 RBI, the most for any ASU player since Kyle MacDonald (50) in 2018. ... Trojans junior Rigsby Mosley paces the league with 16 doubles.