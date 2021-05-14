The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 13, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-19-386. Husia Harkuf v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-20-573. Christopher Everett v. State of Arkansas, from Independence County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-447. Danny Lee Hooper v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-20-283. Damien D. Ford v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-14-1060. Edmond McClinton v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se third petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-21-60. Ty-Kwah Khalifa/Michael Muldrow v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of mandamus. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-09-255. Scorpio Laron Carroll v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.