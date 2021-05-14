Boston Mountain Solid Waste District OKs new household hazardous waste program

FARMINGTON -- A new household hazardous waste disposal program may soon be available to Fayetteville residents.

The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District used a $45,000 grant to buy a household hazardous waste trailer last year, according to Robyn Reed, district director. Household hazardous waste includes materials such as cleaning products, insecticides and pesticides, lawn-care products, oil and anti-freeze or coolant.

The district's Board of Directors on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with Fayetteville to have the trailer in the city one day a week. The agreement is on the agenda for the Fayetteville City Council's meeting Tuesday.

The agreement calls for the city to pay the Solid Waste District $15,000 to operate the program June 1 through Dec. 31. The district will have the trailer at the city's recycling drop-off location at 1415 S. Happy Hollow Road on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., except holidays.

The city and district will also set up recycling containers for batteries and aerosol cans at the Happy Hollow location and the Marion Orton Recycling Center at 735 W. North St. The containers will be available during the normal business hours at those facilities.

Reed said the mobile trailer will replace a service that had been available in Fayetteville until 2020. The district operated a collection site on Washington County-owned property near the Road Department and Detention Center on Clydesdale Drive. That operation was closed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, Reed said, and the county subsequently put the building to other uses.

Andrew Coleman, the county's environmental director, said the building is being used by the county's Buildings and Grounds Department. Coleman said he has received "a few" calls about the household hazardous waste drop-off operation and he has directed people to sites on Lowell Road in Springdale and at the district's Prairie Grove location.

The Benton County Solid Waste District has a similar mobile trailer that the district makes available at city and county cleanup events and a full-time collection program at that district's main facility on Brookside Road near Centerton. Wendy Bland, district director, said the staff operates the trailer at the cleanup events to ensure proper handling of the materials being collected.