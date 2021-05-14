Commencements set for Saturday

Here is a list of upcoming college and university commencement ceremonies, according to the higher education institutions.

ARKANSAS COLLEGES OF HEALTH EDUCATION

10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, Stubblefield Arena, Fort Smith. Keynote speaker: Dr. Joseph Giaimo, president-elect, American Osteopathic Association. The ceremony will include the second class of Master of Science in Biomedicine students and the first class of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

HENDRIX COLLEGE

9 a.m. Saturday, Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway.

W.H. BOWEN SCHOOL OF LAW

7 p.m. Saturday, Statehouse Convention Center. Speaker: Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Rita W. Gruber.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES

Various times today-Saturday, mostly online. More information is available at https://commencement.uams.edu/.

UNIVERSITY OF THE OZARKS

10 a.m. Saturday, Hurie Soccer Field, Clarksville.