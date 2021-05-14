Creativity blooms at ARTSpace

It's not officially open, but The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., is hosting its maiden exhibit, "Women of the Arkansas Delta."

This two-story, 11,000-square-foot renovated building is the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' second stand-alone facility, with ASC, the main building, located next door at 701 S. Main St.

ASC held a Live@5 concert in the ART Yard, located behind the building, May 7. The Wine and Roses trio christened the site with an in-person performance. On the second floor, a small art show is being displayed by Tori Richardson, an ASC intern and 2021 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate.

But this isn't the first time the staff has invited folks in for a look at The ARTSpace.

Last November, ASC held ARTWORKS!, an art auction conducted in conjunction with the virtual fundraiser Heart for the Arts telethon. Potential bidders were allowed into The ARTSpace to look at the pieces up close.

"The space looks fantastic," Rachel Miller, ASC executive director, said at the time.

More fun to come

"We still have finishing touches taking place, but we are allowing the public to come in during specified times to see the WOTD exhibit." Miller said.

On May 22, Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. will host its first Downtown Alive--Pine Bluff, and The ARTSpace is on the planned tour.

In conjunction with the next Live@5 concert June 5, there will be the first film screening in the ART Yard. After Damen Tolbert's musical performance, Disney's "Soul" will be shown.

The first workshop in The ARTSpace will be held in late June, with artist Yelena Petroukhina teaching it. Then tentatively starting in late July, it will be available for rentals.

In the future, the site will be used as a multipurpose community arts and events space, and has a community gallery for area artists to show and sell their work.

Inside the ARTSpace

The ARTSpace was made possible by a $2.2 million grant from the Windgate Foundation. After renovations, it's a mash-up of modern and late last century elements, thus giving a nod to the original structure, built in 1920 as a firehouse, Miller said.

Many of the structure's original elements, such as the wood floors, ceiling beams and tin tiles and brick walls, remain. Possibly one of the building's most distinctive and original features is an advertising mural for O.K. Dairy Ice Cream's Purity Maid on the second floor.

Miller said the art accentuates the historic interior feature and adds to the openness of the space and "it is amazing."

ASC is working on a third facility named the ART WORKS, which will contain the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, five apartments for resident artists, and studios that can be used by residents or rented by local artists. It is expected to be completed by late summer, according to the ASC website.